The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are overrated — this is the Pixel I’d buy

Google did the one factor I feared it might do: enhance the costs of its new Pixel telephones. These types of issues are inevitable, after all, however normally they’re spaced out between generations. As an alternative, the corporate delivered its costliest Pixels thus far.

Regardless that I’ve spent almost a whole yr with the Pixel 8 Professional, I’m hardly inclined to make the swap to both the Pixel 9 Professional and 9 Professional XL — extra so with the latter, which is technically the Pixel 8 Professional’s true successor. For anybody else dealing with this case, or just questioning which new Pixel to get, I’m leaning in direction of the vanilla Pixel 9.

Consecutive year-over-year value will increase are uncommon, however that’s precisely what Google has accomplished with its new lineup. I feel the Pixel 9 Professional and 9 Professional XL are overrated, leaving the Pixel 9 because the frontrunner this time round. Right here’s why.

Powered by the Tensor G4

You shouldn’t overlook the Pixel 9 as a result of it doesn’t have ‘Professional’ in its identify. In my Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Professional vs Pixel 9 Professional XL preview, I name out how the ‘inferior’ Pixel 9 is powered by the identical Tensor G4 chip discovered with the costlier fashions. And no, it’s not some form of variant or the earlier yr’s chp — very like how Apple does it with its normal iPhone fashions.

I’m desperate to see if there are any variations between the three telephones in terms of muscle energy, so the Pixel 9 ought to theoretically put up simply nearly as good scores. Though, it solely comes with 12GB of RAM versus 16GB within the 9 Professional and 9 Professional XL. I believe this could solely have an effect on the Pixel 9’s potential to retailer extra apps in reminiscence and recall them in a while, all with out having to reload them from scratch.

Regardless that the Pixel 9 doesn’t get free entry to Gemini Stay for a yr like its costlier siblings, it really boasts the identical set of recent AI-assisted picture enhancing instruments that the corporate launched at its Made by Google occasion. Meaning you’ll be capable to use new options comparable to Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Reimagine. The one factor that the Pixel 9 doesn’t have entry to are Video Enhance, Night time Sight Video, and Tremendous Res Zoom Video — all of which concentrate on video recording.

With Pixel Studio, you’ll be capable to create customized sketches and pictures by merely describing what you need by a textual content field within the app. I used to be impressed not solely by how shortly the characteristic is ready to generate the photographs, but in addition by how correct they had been to finest match my request.

In the meantime, the Pixel 9 has entry to the identical AR-assisted capabilities of the brand new Add Me characteristic, which permits the individual taking the picture with the Pixel 9 to be included within the shot they’ve taken.

You’re getting the identical most important and ultrawide cameras

Should you look nearer on the specs sheet between the three new Pixel 9 telephones, you may discover how the Pixel 9 has the identical precise 50MP most important and 48MP ultrawide cameras discovered on the costlier Professional fashions. In truth, the ultrawide digital camera within the Pixel 9 makes use of the identical 1/2.55-inch sensor and 123-degree discipline of view. Until Google’s working completely totally different picture processing algorithms with its Pixel 9 Professional units, I might anticipate no totally different outcomes with the Pixel 9.

Positive, it misses out on the third digital camera — a telephoto shooter — however Pixel 9’s most important digital camera might nonetheless ship cheap telephoto pictures. I’ve already seen how Google leans on pixel binning with nice impact in previous telephones, like final yr’s Pixel 8, to provide shooters that very same utility of zooming with out the necessity for a devoted telephoto digital camera. I believe that the Pixel 9 might take acceptable pictures at 2x or 3x zoom.

Simply as sturdy

Google modifications up the design of its Pixel 9 telephones this time with flatter edges and a redesign digital camera bar on the again. Nonetheless, all three fashions within the lineup have the identical IP68 score and sturdiness.

The designs encompass an aluminum housing, metallic frames, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the telephones. I’ll argue that I choose the matte glass casings of the Professional fashions, versus the glossier end of the Pixel 9. However no matter that, the Pixel 9 doesn’t have any compromises with its design. Who says it could’t get the identical design at a price that’s much less?

You’ll save more cash

I’m nonetheless irate concerning the value hikes for all three telephones. Final yr’s Pixel 8 began out at $699, whereas the brand new Pixel 9 goes as much as $799. This marks the second consecutive yr it’s being hiked up, but it surely’s nonetheless the most affordable mannequin within the lineup. As compared, you’ll have to shell out $999 or $1,099 for the Pixel 9 and 9 Professional XL respectively.

The $200 in financial savings between the Pixel 9 and 9 Professional provides the sting to the cheaper one, particularly if you think about that they each include 128GB of storage to start out. One space I’m keen to maintain my eyes glued to in our upcoming evaluations is battery life. Until the Pixel 9 Professional outlasts its sibling by greater than an hour, I hardly suppose it’s sufficient to persuade me it’s higher over the Pixel 9.