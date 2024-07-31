Three arrested for murder of Florida rapper Julio Foolio

The rapper was killed throughout a weekend of birthday occasions that he had beforehand introduced on social media.

Resort surveillance footage launched by police exhibits the attackers wearing black carrying masks as they take up their positions within the automotive park, opening hearth with two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol.

The 26-year-old sufferer, whose authorized title was Charles Jones, died on 23 June after his car got here beneath a barrage of gunfire in a parking lot of a resort in Tampa.

Three folks have been arrested and two others are being searched for the ambush killing of Florida rapper Julio Foolio final month, officers mentioned.

Isaiah Probability, 21, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Sean Gathright, 18 have been all arrested over the weekend and face homicide expenses, police mentioned.

Two extra folks – Davion Murphy, 27, and Rashad Murphy, 30 – additionally face related expenses however have but to be discovered and arrested.

Three different folks have been injured, however survived the assault, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw mentioned in a information convention on Monday.

Along with the resort’s CCTV footage, detectives additionally used licence plate reader and telephone logs to determine the suspects.

The attackers allegedly have been members of two totally different gangs – ATK and Twelve Hundred – which had labored collectively to co-ordinate the assault.

Jones was a member of the Six Block Gang, Chief Bercaw mentioned.

Within the hours earlier than his dying, the rapper had been posting materials to Instagram about his birthday celebrations, writing that police had “shut us down”.

Rapper Foolio has practically one million month-to-month listeners on Spotify, the place his top-played monitor is Voo Doo.

As just lately as April, he wrote in an Instagram submit that latest months had been “tragic”, citing “a number of makes an attempt on my life”.

He’s mentioned to have been open about his gang affiliations, in keeping with native media.