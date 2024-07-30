Three members of family gospel group The Nelons killed in plane crash

Three family members gospel group The Nelons have been killed in a airplane crash in Wyoming on Friday afternoon that additionally claimed the lives of 4 others, together with the pilot.

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband, Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler have been headed to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the crash occurred, Gaither Administration Group mentioned in an announcement Saturday.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board mentioned the crash occurred close to Recluse, Wyoming, a neighborhood within the northeast of the state.

Kelly and Jason’s different daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, who was additionally a member of the group, was not on the airplane. She launched a short assertion thanking individuals for the “prayers which have been prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s dad and mom, Dan and Linda Clark.”

“We respect your continued prayers, love and assist as we navigate the approaching days,” she mentioned.

The group’s final Instagram publish was on Friday after they documented a pit cease in Nebraska.

“Gaither Homecoming Alaskan cruise. We’re on our manner” Jason Clark mentioned earlier than panning the digital camera to indicate the remainder of the group.

Three members of The Nelons on Oct. 16, 2018, at Allen Area in Nashville. Annette Holloway / Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos file

Additionally killed within the crash have been Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler, Melodi Hodges, an assistant, pilot Larry Haynie and his spouse, Melissa.

It wasn’t instantly clear what led as much as the crash. Gaither Administration Group mentioned the Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the NTSB mentioned preliminary data signifies {that a} Pilatus PC-12/47E, a single-engine turboprop, “impacted terrain following a reported autopilot concern throughout flight.”

The spokesperson mentioned the investigation continues to be within the early levels and never a lot data is offered presently. The company was sending a crew to the crash website. As soon as the crew features entry to the airplane, which is in a distant location, they’ll start analyzing the plane, the spokesperson mentioned.

Haynie was a Georgia Division of Corrections Board chairman. The corrections division mentioned Haynie and his spouse have been “devoted to at least one one other, to their grandchildren and household” and “have been additionally dedicated to — and staunch supporters of — the GDC household.”

Gov. Brian Kemp mentioned he was “really saddened” over the deaths.

“As chairman of the Georgia Division of Corrections Board and thru a profession of valued service in public security, Larry’s impression on our state won’t be forgotten,” he mentioned in an announcement on X. “We’ll proceed to carry his reminiscence and that enduring dedication to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and recollections.”

Kemp added: “Our whole household is asking everybody to affix us in praying for individuals who have been misplaced, for his or her family members and communities, and for these all through the gospel music neighborhood who’ve misplaced pricey pals on this heartbreaking accident.”

The Nelons have recorded greater than 35 albums and amassed over 20 High 5 Southern Gospel radio singles for songs together with “Thanks,” “Come Morning,” “We Shall Put on a Gown and Crown” and “O for a Thousand Tongues,” in response to their web site.

In 2016, they have been inducted into the Gospel Music Corridor of Fame.

All through their profession, the four-person group acquired a Grammy nomination for greatest Southern gospel album in 1991 and acquired 35 nominations for the GMA Dove Awards. They most not too long ago gained a Dove Award for nation/bluegrass/roots recorded track of the yr in 2021 for “If God Pulled Again the Curtain.”

“The GMA and our whole music neighborhood is grieving over the tragic lack of Jason, Kelly and Amber in addition to the others concerned within the tragic airplane crash,” President Jackie Patillo mentioned in an announcement. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Autumn and the remainder of the Nelon household. They are going to be eternally cherished and remembered within the GMA Corridor of Fame.”