Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes

Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday resulted in shocking vogue. Darren Riehl/GOLF

PINEHURST, N.C. — The kids weren’t yelling, they had been chanting.

However on Thursday afternoon on the U.S. Open, it appeared a chant wouldn’t practically be sufficient.

“TI-GER TI-GER TI-GER,” they screamed for the higher a part of 15 straight minutes from the observe inexperienced at Pinehurst No. 2, alternating pitch and quantity primarily based on the proximity of their topic, Tiger Woods. After an opening-round 74 on the nationwide championship, Woods advised the media he hoped to “hit a couple of” on the vary, as long as his again didn’t tighten up on the quick automobile trip from the tenth tee field again to the clubhouse.

His plan didn’t embody an autograph session, and in case you’ve been round Tiger even as soon as at a significant championship you knew he was unlikely to deviate, even given the damndest efforts of those chanting kids. Woods’ eyes tackle a unique focus throughout main weeks — the type that doesn’t go away a lot room for scribbling. However these youngsters had been relentless, their resilience unmoved by the obvious disinterest of their goal.

They chanted and so they chanted and so they chanted. And after what felt like some time, Woods stopped swinging. He turned to caddie Lance Bennett, plucked his putter from his bag and began strolling.

“I’m gonna go hit a couple of,” he mentioned.

The children swelled right into a crescendo as Woods pierced the bottom along with his putter, charging up the small hill to the observe inexperienced. In a thousand different moments like these in his main championship life, Woods has saved his eyes ahead, gaze regular, consideration elsewhere. However for some unusual motive, that every one modified on Thursday on the U.S. Open. He regarded straight on the ringleader of the children — a small boy, perhaps 8 years outdated, with shaggy blond hair and a red-striped shirt — and marched towards him.

If you happen to’d hoped to discover a new model of Tiger Woods on the U.S. Open, Thursday’s spherical at Pinehurst No. 2 did little to influence you.

Woods regarded each bit the identical imaginative and prescient of the final three months on a blazing Thursday morning in North Carolina. His ball velocity was scorching, his higher physique chiseled, his transfer easy and violent … and his outcomes maddeningly inconsistent. Formally, he shot 4 over on Thursday, 9 pictures off the lead set by Patrick Cantlay (and later matched by Rory McIlroy), however unofficially it was far more irritating. Woods had by far his greatest driving day of the yr, hitting 12 of 14 fairways and placing himself in scoring place all morning on a day when most gamers discovered situations surprisingly straightforward. But he completed 111th within the discipline in placing common (with a trio of three-putts) and misplaced greater than two pictures to the sphere in his strategy recreation.

“It wasn’t pretty much as good as I’d like. I used to be fairly one-dimensional early within the week, which is fascinating. I used to be drawing the ball quite a bit. Now I’m chopping the ball quite a bit,” Woods mentioned after his spherical, a sarcastic smile creeping throughout his face. “Welcome to golf.”

And welcome to the exasperation that has outlined Woods’ 2024 main season. The motive force has been an issue all yr, and it was nice on Thursday; the irons have been nice, and so they had been very unhealthy; the putter was ice-cold for stretches and red-hot throughout others. In different phrases, it’s all there — simply not without delay.

“It’s choose your poison, proper?” Woods mentioned Thursday. “Play quite a bit with the potential of not enjoying, or not play and struggle being not as sharp.”

It’s not all unhealthy. Tiger reiterated on Thursday that his physique is slowly bettering, and people bodily enhancements are beginning to poke by in his golf swing. CBS Sports activities lead analyst Trevor Immelman famous he hasn’t seen as a lot entrance leg pressure in Woods’ swing in “a very long time.” On the vary on Wednesday, he mashed balls for greater than an hour with none seen indicators of discomfort.

These aren’t the incremental enhancements of a man discovering himself in severe competition each time he tees it up. However they’re the incremental enhancements of a man who has spent a very long time watching the factor he loves most from the sidelines. And that second half is why, in case you’d hoped to discover a new model of Tiger Woods on the U.S. Open, what occurred after Thursday’s spherical was so compelling.

It began on the observe vary, the place Woods’ again held up properly sufficient on the quick shuttle again to the clubhouse that he hit balls for quarter-hour after his spherical ended — a rarity in his post-car crash life. He appeared inspired by what he discovered after a couple of minutes of solitude along with his irons and precisely one driver swing, which traveled on the identical line as every of his different drivers on Thursday and elicited a one-word response: Yep.

However he appeared most intrigued by what was taking place subsequent to him, the place his good buddy Justin Thomas was grinding by no matter funk left him with a seven-over 77 on Thursday. As Woods returned his golf equipment to his bag, Thomas’ plight was audible from a distance.

“It’s so sq. right here,” Thomas mentioned, pissed off and slightly amused as he identified in the direction of the golf course. “However out there it goes one million miles proper.”

If you happen to’ve seen Tiger in a significant championship earlier than, you realize he doesn’t spare a lot time for pity on struggling opponents. He has, you could have heard, a well-documented legacy of ignoring all the pieces (and everybody) apart from successful.

However for some unusual motive, Thursday was totally different. As Thomas blasted a couple of extra balls into the ether, Woods took a couple of quiet strides behind him, carefully watching his motion on the downswing. He stopped Thomas after the third or fourth swing and a brief dialog ensued.

The 2 labored collectively for some time and Woods supplied a couple of ideas, a mini-session that may not have been noteworthy in any respect had been it not Thursday on the U.S. Open and had been he not Tiger Woods.

He walked off after a couple of minutes of speaking to Thomas, and he appeared happy. His stare was much less fierce now, and his gait was starting to sluggish. A prolonged restoration was forward, adopted by many extra hours of bodily remedy earlier than Friday’s afternoon tee time would arrive. If issues broke properly, he would endure this routine three extra occasions.

The grind was solely starting, and a placing session stood in the way in which.

However first it was time to see the boy within the red-striped shirt.