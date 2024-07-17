TikTok Star Bella Brave Dies At 10 Years Old After Health Issues

A ten-year-old TikTok star often known as Bella Courageous died July 14, her household stated.

Bella, born Isabella Thomson, had greater than 7 million followers on the app. Her mom, Kyla Thomson, confirmed Bella’s demise on social media July 15.

“Our courageous woman left her legacy right here on earth to bop on streets of gold,” she wrote within the caption of an Instagram put up. “Bella handed peacefully in our arms. Please maintain her title in your lips, her reminiscences alive and her bravery in your hearts.”

Thomson additionally posted a TikTok of Bella dancing in a purple gown to “By no means Sufficient” by Loren Allred from “The Best Showman.”

“Please share with us each element of how she touched your life or saved you courageous,” Thompson added within the caption. “Bella would need you to recollect; God is love, be courageous and you’re by no means too outdated to convey a stuffy.”

The day of Bella’s demise, her mom posted an replace on Instagram, writing: “Every little thing feels numb, as if my thoughts is shielding me from the overwhelming concern of dropping my baby. Regardless of the percentages, I maintain on to hope.”

Only a week earlier, Bella had been positioned in a medically induced coma on July 10 after experiencing issues from a lung an infection, her mom wrote in an Instagram put up.

Earlier than she was positioned within the coma, she had been intubated within the ICU on July 9, her mom stated.

Bella’s supporters left messages remembering the 10-year-old within the feedback of her newest TikTok:

I too got here for an replace and now left crying my eyes out. That is heartbreaking. We’re all for the higher in realizing Bella Courageous. Could she relaxation in everlasting peace 🕊️

Quietly I’ve adopted this account and watched her dwell her finest life and never complain as soon as…….. that is heartbreaking 💔😢 I’m so very sorry to listen to this information. She is a real hero…… 🙌👼

So unhappy to listen to of her passing 😢 She was so lovely and humorous. I’ve solely folder for the previous couple of months however she all the time put a smile on my face once I was having a foul day. Fly excessive Bella Courageous 🕊

This broke me to items. Relaxation in peace, Bella, prayers to you all 💖

I’m truly going to sob. Relaxation in peace Bella Courageous❤️‍🩹🕊️

Bella was born with three uncommon medical circumstances: dwarfism, a bowel illness known as Hirschsprung illness and extreme mixed immunodeficiency, which results the immune system, based on Canadian radio station CJME.

“All three are very uncommon, however to have all of them collectively can also be extraordinary,” Thomson instructed CJME.

In 2020, Bella was positioned on an inventory to get a bowel transplant, and she or he acquired the transplant at SickKids Hospital in Toronto in 2023.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds visited Bella after her transplant, and a number of other of the movies went viral. One video of Reynolds sitting on the ground subsequent to her hospital mattress acquired 3 million likes.

Earlier than her demise, Bella described what she thought heaven can be wish to Individuals: “Heaven has lots of clouds, a giant fort constructed of clouds. God can be there.”