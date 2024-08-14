Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, found guilty on seven counts • Nebraska Examiner

A Mesa County jury discovered Tina Peters responsible Monday on seven of 10 prison fees associated to a safety breach that occurred within the spring of 2021 within the elections workplace she oversaw because the Mesa County clerk and recorder.

The jury returned the decision simply hours after closing arguments.

Peters was discovered responsible on three felony counts of trying to affect a public servant, one felony rely of prison impersonation, one misdemeanor rely of official misconduct, one misdemeanor rely of violation of obligation in elections, and one misdemeanor rely of failure to adjust to the secretary of state. She was acquitted on two felony counts of prison impersonation and one felony rely of id theft.

“Tina Peters willfully compromised her personal election tools attempting to show Trump’s Large Lie,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold mentioned in an announcement after the decision was introduced within the Mesa County District Courtroom of Choose Matthew Barrett. “She has been discovered responsible by a jury of her friends and can now face the implications of her actions. At the moment’s verdict sends a transparent message: we is not going to tolerate any effort to threaten the safety of our gold normal elections. I’m proud that justice for Colorado voters has been served in the present day.”

Griswold’s workplace opened an investigation into Peters in August 2021 after it discovered that delicate Mesa County election system knowledge had been posted on-line. In 2022, a Mesa County grand jury charged Peters for her position in a scheme to permit an unauthorized individual to enter Mesa County’s elections division to make copies of election system software program and seize photos of passwords and different delicate knowledge in Might 2021, throughout the time of an election tools software program replace, also called a trusted construct.

The scheme represented an occasion wherein election deniers aligned with former President Donald Trump discovered a prepared county clerk in Colorado to deceive different public servants in an try to show election tools in Mesa County was by some means corruptible.

Peters declined to remark after the decision and instructed reporters she would achieve this at a later time.

In his closing statements following the eight-day trial, the prosecution’s Robert Shapiro, first assistant Colorado lawyer basic for particular prosecutions, mentioned Peters opened up her workplace and herself to exterior folks to permit a safety breach of Mesa County’s election tools.

The case entails “layers upon layers of deceit,” with lots of people working with Peters to perform the fraud, Shapiro mentioned.

A type of folks was Kurt Olsen, an affiliate of MyPillow CEO and distinguished Trump ally Mike Lindell, an election denier. Shapiro reminded jurors that Peters instructed Olsen that she was “at his disposal” and was there to assist in their endeavors.

Others, in keeping with prosecutors, included Ohio mathematician Douglas Frank, an election conspiracy theorist on Lindell’s payroll; Conan Hayes, a former skilled surfer-turned conspiracy theorist from California; and Sherronna Bishop, a good friend of Peters who didn’t reside in or work for Mesa County but had an integral position in orchestrating a scheme to permit Hayes into the safe elections space the place the breach occurred.

Shapiro mentioned Peters duped a Dominion Voting Methods worker and secretary of state workers members when she allowed an unauthorized individual — Hayes — to be a part of the trusted construct on Might 25 and 26, 2021, beneath the pretense that he was a Mesa County worker.

In line with prosecutors, Hayes entered the elections room on Might 23, when places of work have been closed and cameras had been turned off, to make a duplicate of the software program of the elections system arduous drive. On Might 25, he returned to the room for the trusted construct attended by Peters, plus representatives from the secretary of state and Dominion Voting Methods.

Surveillance cameras had beforehand been shut off on Might 17, regardless of a longtime coverage in Mesa County to depart cameras on 24/7.

Contradicting testimonies

Shapiro described how Peters employed Gerald Wooden, a Fruita resident, for the aim of utilizing his id to acquire safety clearance for Hayes so he may enter safe election areas posing as Wooden. Wooden went by a background test and obtained a safety entry badge solely to be requested by considered one of Peters’ workers members to offer it again a couple of days later.

In the course of the trial and shutting statements, protection attorneys tried to color Wooden as a prepared participant within the scheme.

Shapiro mentioned the one witness who testified that Wooden was in on the plan was Bishop, who in keeping with prosecutors helped orchestrate the breach. Bishop is taken into account by prosecutors an unindicted co-conspirator.

Bishop’s testimony contradicted Wooden’s sworn statements that he knew nothing of the plan and that he didn’t grant permission to offer his id to a 3rd get together. Shapiro mentioned Bishop was not a reputable witness.

“No different witness supported Sherronna Bishop’s account,” Shapiro mentioned.

Hayes was an outdoor imposter who used Wooden’s id to repeat delicate knowledge, Shapiro mentioned.

Different proof provided by the prosecution included Peters telling workers members to buy disposable telephones with money and to make use of the encrypted texting platform Sign, in addition to a non-county e mail handle.

Shapiro reminded jurors how Bishop, whereas attending a “cyber safety” symposium in South Dakota in August 2021, across the time that Griswold launched her investigation into the elections safety breach, known as Peters’ then-Chief Deputy Belinda Knisley in Grand Junction asking her to go to the elections workplace and take away the election laptop server. Knisley refused.

When Peters discovered election system knowledge and passwords had been posted to an internet conspiracy website, she repeatedly instructed Knisley “I’m (expletive deleted) I’m going to jail,” Shapiro mentioned.

“Does that sound like somebody who’s doing proper, doing one thing noble?” Shapiro mentioned to the jurors.

Questions round Hayes

Protection lawyer John Case started his closing assertion with an exhibit — a photograph of Peters together with her son, who died in 2017 as the results of an air present accident whereas he was serving with the U.S. Navy SEALs.

“When Tina Peters’ son died she was compelled to discover a function in life,” and he or she ran for Mesa County clerk and recorder, Case mentioned.

Case, as did all of the protection attorneys all through the trial, persistently referred to Peters as “Clerk Peters” — although her tenure ended at the start of 2023.

Shapiro objected a number of instances throughout Case’s closing statements, saying both he was misstating details or was citing matters that had not been admitted as proof.

Case instructed jurors that Bishop wished to hide Hayes’ id and that one determination to guard one individual led the federal government to cost Peters with 10 crimes. The protection claimed that Peters believed Hayes was a confidential authorities agent.

At one level throughout his statements, Case likened the entry badge to a resort key card that you’d share with a husband, spouse or good friend.

Case mentioned Peters turned a goal of the federal government after the video she took throughout the trusted construct appeared on the web. He mentioned she didn’t consent to its launch on-line and that it’s not a criminal offense to submit movies on the web.

“We nonetheless worth free speech, until you’re a goal of the federal government,” Case mentioned. “Then your speech has no worth.”

Case questioned why Hayes was not requested to testify.

“He’s key to the entire case,” he mentioned. “They didn’t have the heart to name him as a witness.”

In her rebuttal to Case’s closing arguments, Deputy Legal professional Normal Janet Drake defined why they hadn’t heard from Hayes.

“It’s Tina Peters’ trial,” she mentioned. “We’re right here as a result of she deceived a public servant to sneak an individual into the workplace.”

Drake instructed jurors there may be quite a lot of proof that Peters had prison intent in her actions, beginning with an April 23, 2021, assembly with out-of-state co-conspirators, surveillance cameras being turned off on Might 17 of that 12 months, the usage of disposable telephones, and the usage of the encrypted Sign platform and non-county emails. Drake additionally reiterated how after studying an investigation had been launched, Peters “dropped the F-bomb,” and mentioned many instances that she was “going to jail.”

The protection argued Peters acted merely to guard election data, however Drake mentioned her actions have been a “deep dive” into disclosing publicly confidential info. It was all “so she might be the hero, to be on a stage on the symposium and get well-known due to this breach,” Drake mentioned.

“(Tina Peters) was in command of defending election integrity and he or she didn’t do it,” Drake mentioned.

Peters was the “fox guarding the henhouse,” she mentioned.

Legal professional basic: ‘A warning’

Matt Crane, govt director of the Colorado County Clerks Affiliation, mentioned in an announcement, “Clerks throughout the state are happy to see justice achieved in the present day. We take severely our position as guardians of the most effective election course of within the nation and are grateful to see the justice system maintain those that would hurt our elections accountable.”

Colorado Legal professional Normal Phil Weiser additionally weighed in on Monday’s verdict: “I need to thank the prosecutors from my workforce who labored side-by-side with Mesa County District Legal professional Dan Rubinstein to deliver justice on this case. They’ve labored for a number of years beneath troublesome circumstances — together with abhorrent threats. I’m grateful for his or her dedication to the rule of legislation and sense of obligation.”

Weiser continued, “At the moment’s verdict is a warning to others that they are going to face severe penalties in the event that they try to illegally tamper with our voting processes or election programs. I need to be clear — our elections are secure and truthful. In actual fact, Colorado’s election system is the gold normal of the nation. And make no mistake: my workplace will proceed to guard it.”

Sentencing for Peters has been set for Oct. 3.

This text first appeared within the Colorado Newsline, a sister website of the Nebraska Examiner within the States Newsroom community.