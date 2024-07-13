News
Titans sign former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to one-year contract
Adams’ profession, not less than as of late, hasn’t seen a lot exercise. He is appeared in simply 10 video games mixed during the last two seasons, and hasn’t actually made a significant distinction because the 2021 season, by which he completed with 87 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 4 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 contests.
As Adams approaches 29 years previous in October, it turned clear the Seahawks weren’t going to make an effort to maintain the security for whom Seattle as soon as despatched a number of first-round picks to the Jets in a 2020 commerce. As a substitute, Adams was left to seek out employment elsewhere.
After a chronic free company that started in early March, Adams has discovered a house in Nashville, placing pen to paper on a deal provided by a well-recognized face in Titans normal supervisor Ran Carthon, whose father, Maurice, performed with Adams’ father within the NFL within the mid-to-late Nineteen Eighties.
Adams matches right into a Titans protection that’s surprisingly fascinating, not less than on paper. Established names like Jeffery Simmons and L’Jarius Sneed headline it, however Carthon’s current work is seen all through, with Adams becoming a member of a bunch that additionally welcomed Chidobe Awuzie, Kenneth Murray and Arden Key within the offseason, in addition to huge Texas defensive sort out T’Vondre Sweat, who joins the Titans by way of a second-round choose in April’s draft.
It feels a bit like a group welcoming some mercenaries into the fold, however contemplating how final season went for the Titans, there is no higher time than now to welcome a set of veterans to a roster in want of some route. If Adams stays wholesome, he ought to have the ability to present such help.
