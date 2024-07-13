Titans Sign Veteran Safety Jamal Adams, a Three-Time Pro Bowler

NASHVILLE— The Titans have landed veteran security Jamal Adams.

Adams traveled to Nashville to satisfy with group officers. The 2 sides reached an settlement on a deal, and he was slated to signal earlier than leaving city.

A primary-round decide (sixth general) within the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams provides the Titans one other skilled participant within the secondary heading into this season.

He is been named a Professional Bowler 3 times in his profession.

Adams, 28, has performed in 80 video games over seven NFL seasons.

Over his NFL profession, he has registered 493 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, together with one returned for a landing, 36 passes defensed, 50 tackles for loss, seven pressured fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries in 80 begins whereas taking part in with the Jets and Seahawks. Since 2017, his 21.5 sacks are essentially the most within the NFL by a defensive again.

Adams performed his first three NFL seasons with the Jets earlier than becoming a member of the Seahawks through commerce.

Throughout his time with the New York Jets, Adams was coached by present Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Adams was restricted to only 9 video games in 2023 attributable to a concussion, and his 2022 season was additionally lower quick due to an damage. However he is posted a powerful physique of labor on the sector throughout his profession.

Along with being named to 3 Professional Bowls, Adams has additionally been chosen All-Professional twice, in 2018 and 2020. Adams was a standout performer in faculty at Louisiana State College.