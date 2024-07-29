Tom Aspinall defends interim title, KO’s Blaydes at UFC 304

Formally, Tom Aspinall is the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion. Unofficially, he is most likely the most effective heavyweight on the planet — and perhaps the division’s hardest hitter.

Aspinall (15-3) defended his interim championship in emphatic style at UFC 304 on Saturday, as he knocked out Curtis Blaydes (18-5) with a left hand and punches on the bottom only one minute into their heavyweight title battle. The bout served because the co-main occasion, inside Co-op Stay area in Manchester.

Instantly after the win, Aspinall known as out the undisputed champion Jon Jones, who’s extensively thought-about the best fighter of all time and is anticipated to face Stipe Miocic later this 12 months.

“I am the most effective finisher within the UFC, if I begin to snowball you, you are performed,” Aspinall stated. “Who needs to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones?”

Jones, 37, has not beforehand proven curiosity within the concept of combating Aspinall. Jones was set to face Miocic final November in New York Metropolis, however withdrew because of harm.

Aspinall, of Salford, England, knocked Blaydes down with a counter jab. The shot did not put Blaydes out, however it knocked him to his butt and he rapidly turtled and lined up from Aspinall’s follow-up photographs. Aspinall landed a collection of unanswered strikes to the facet of his head, prompting a cease from the referee.

The victory avenges Aspinall’s solely loss within the UFC, which got here towards Blaydes in July 2022 in London. That battle resulted in simply 15 seconds, when Aspinall’s knee gave out as he threw a kick. Aspinall underwent surgical procedure and returned one 12 months later. He has completed three consecutive opponents within the first spherical since returning.

“I had nothing towards [Blaydes] personally, however we would have liked to place that one to mattress,” Aspinall stated. “It was a freak accident. Now, I’ve obtained my revenge. Thank God.”

Blaydes seemed composed and assured within the battle, however nonetheless grew to become the most recent sufferer of Aspinall’s velocity and ending skill. He landed a superb, brief left cross within the first trade, however obtained caught by the jab when he got here ahead moments later. That is the fifth time Blaydes has misplaced through knockout.

Previous to UFC 304, CEO Dana White stated the winner of Aspinall-Blaydes would ultimately face the winner of Jones-Miocic, nevertheless the way forward for each Jones and Miocic is unsure. Jones has fought solely as soon as in 4 years. Miocic, 42, hasn’t fought in additional than three years.