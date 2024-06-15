Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night

Tom Brady introduced the New England Patriots countless reminiscences and 6 Tremendous Bowl trophies throughout his two-decade run with the workforce.

The Patriots made positive his induction into the franchise’s Corridor of Fame was a celebration not like it had ever thrown earlier than.

Dozens of Brady’s former teammates and coaches, spanning a number of eras of Patriots historical past joined hundreds of followers and celebrities together with Jay-Z and Bon Jovi on Wednesday night time to salute Brady because the thirty fifth individual to be enshrined into the workforce’s corridor.

“Patriots nation, it’s good to be dwelling,” Brady stated.

Earlier than Brady spoke, workforce proprietor Robert Kraft introduced Brady to tears when he introduced that his No. 12 would by no means be worn by one other Patriots participant.

“The No. 12 is now formally retired,” Kraft stated.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft as they arrive for the Patriots Corridor of Fame induction ceremony. (Steven Senne/AP)

Kraft additionally introduced {that a} 12-foot bronze statue of Brady was being commissioned and it might be positioned outdoors the Patriots Corridor of Fame later this 12 months.

In an evening that felt like a Patriots household reunion, the largest second was reserved earlier than Brady’s speech when he was reunited with former Patriots coach Invoice Belichick. It included an prolonged ovation for Belichick, who parted methods with the workforce after the 2023 season.

“It was an amazing honor for me to draft Tom and coach Tom for 20 years,” Belichick instructed the gang. “Every thing he dropped at the workforce, it was actually an honor for me to be concerned with that.”

Brady weighed in on the endless debate about whether or not he or Belichick was most accountable Patriots success throughout their time collectively.

“It wasn’t me. It wasn’t you. It was us,” Brady stated. “Let me make it clear. There isn’t any different coach I’d somewhat play for than Invoice Belichick.”

The night started with a pink carpet that includes a who’s who of Brady’s 20 seasons with the Patriots, together with Ty Legislation, Willie McGinest, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski, amongst others. It additionally included Brady’s dad and mom, Tom Sr. and Galynn Brady.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seems on massive screens whereas talking from the stage throughout Patriots Corridor of Fame induction ceremonies. (Steven Senne/AP)

The official ceremony inside Gillette Stadium was kicked off by a smoke-filled efficiency by rapper Jay-Z of his 2003 “Public Service Announcement,” which Brady used as entrance music when he’d jogged onto the sphere to warmup earlier than video games.

On this night time, Brady emerged from close to the stage on the finish of Jay-Z’s efficiency, strolling by means of the part reserved for the night time’s particular visitors earlier than taking a seat on stage himself.

There he watched video tributes from his opponents over time, together with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, Charles Woodson and Jason Taylor. There have been additionally video appearances by former New York Giants Michael Strahan and Eli Manning, who had been booed by followers who have not forgotten how the Giants spoiled the Patriots’ bid for an ideal season with their upset within the 2007 Tremendous Bowl. They defeated Brady and firm once more within the 2011 Tremendous Bowl.

Different video cameos included a few of Boston’s most celebrated celebrities, corresponding to Crimson Sox nice David Ortiz and Matt Damon.

The No. 199 decide within the 2000 draft, Brady inherited the beginning job in his second season in New England when Bledsoe, the previous No. 1 total decide, was injured and led the Patriots to a Tremendous Bowl championship that 12 months. He received 5 extra titles over the subsequent 20 years.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe arrives for the Patriots Corridor of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady. (Steven Senne/AP)

Again with Brady once more, Bledsoe joked that Brady did not observe the No. 1 rule as his backup.

“You had been the worst backup quarterback within the historical past of the NFL,” Bledsoe stated. “You by no means realized that once I obtained wholesome, that you simply had been alleged to go sit again down.”

There have been emotional moments. Like when a few of Brady’s prime playmakers — Moss, Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker joined Brady on stage.

Moss was moved to tears as the gang showered him a two-minute ovation. Moss recalled how when he arrived in New England in 2007 he knew he needed to be near Brady.

“Put my locker beside Tom Brady’s and the remainder will care for itself,” Moss stated.

There have been additionally shock in-person visitors, like Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Peyton Manning collaborating in a sit down dialogue with Brady and the night time’s host Mike Tirico to debate the quarterbacks’ on-field clashes over time.

Manning revealed how he by no means counted the Patriots out when his groups confronted Brady, particularly when Brady had the ball with an opportunity to win late in video games.

“I used to be praying on the sidelines,” Manning stated. “I by no means pray on the sidelines.”

Brady paid Manning compliments as effectively, calling him one among his finest associates. He additionally famous how he’d adopted Manning’s profession as a younger quarterback, relationship again to highschool.

“There’s no person on the market like Peyton Manning proper now,” Brady stated.

Manning even provided a few of his textbook quips, drawing cheers from what was usually a hostile New England crowd when he lamented, “They like me right here as a result of I at all times misplaced right here.”

In entrance of a crowd spilling together with his No. 12 jersey, Brady stated his household and the Patriots can be eternally intertwined.

“I really feel like we’re nonetheless the household that’s making an attempt to like one another,” Brady stated. “We’re adopted New Englanders.”

At one level Brady ran down the record of cities he’d lived in round New England throughout his time with the Patriots, from Franklin to Quincy to Chestnut Hill to Brookline.

Brady concluded his speech welling with tears.

“I’m Tom Brady. And I’m a Patriot,” he stated.