News
Tony Evans leaves senior pastor role at OCBF, cites old ‘sin’
Evans has served as a senior pastor on the church for almost 50 years.
DALLAS — Tony Evans, who has served because the senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church for almost 50 years, introduced at companies on Sunday he could be stepping away from his duties.
In a press release, the church stated this determination was made after a number of conferences between Evans and the church elders.
“The elder board is obligated to manipulate the church in accordance with the scriptures,” the assertion reads. “Dr. Evans and the elders agree that when any elder or pastor falls wanting the excessive requirements of scripture, the elders are answerable for offering accountability and sustaining integrity within the church.”
In a written assertion to the church, Evans stated the inspiration of the church has been its dedication to the phrase of God as absolutely the supreme customary of fact to which they’re to evolve their lives.
“After we fall wanting that customary attributable to sin, we’re required to repent and restore our relationship with God,” Evans wrote. “A lot of years in the past, I fell wanting that customary.”
Evans stated that, whereas he hadn’t dedicated any crime, he hadn’t used righteous judgment in his actions.
Evans added that Pastor Bobby Gibson and church management would maintain its members knowledgeable on how issues will proceed transferring ahead.
“I’ve by no means liked you greater than I like you proper now, and I’m trusting God to stroll me by this valley,” Evans concluded. “Thanks in your love, prayers, help, and forgiveness as I proceed my non secular therapeutic journey.”
Evans resignation has group members questioning what the longtime pastor did.
Simply minutes up the road from the megachurch is Brown’s Barber Store, the place Andre Sewell has reduce hair for the final three years. He learn the information hours earlier than he set to work and it sparked confusion in his thoughts.
“Everyone is questioning what did he do,” Sewell stated.
Sewell says he thinks Evans did the correct factor in stepping down. Nevertheless, he believes Evans ought to inform his congregation what occurred.
“I believe that is going to be probably the most accountable factor for him to do,” he stated.
