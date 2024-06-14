Tony Evans stepping down from Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship after ‘sin’

Dr. Tony Evans, a well known evangelical Texas pastor, has stepped down from management at his church.

In an announcement posted Sunday to the church’s web site, Evans, the senior pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, mentioned he’s stepping down attributable to an unnamed “sin.”

“The inspiration of our ministry has all the time been our dedication to the Phrase of God as absolutely the supremestandard of fact to which we’re to adapt our lives,” Evans’ assertion reads. “Once we fall in need of that commonplace attributable to sin, we’re required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A variety of years in the past, I fell in need of that commonplace. I’m, due to this fact, required to use the identical biblical commonplace of repentance and restoration to myself that I’ve utilized to others.”

Evans mentioned he has “dedicated no crime,” however “didn’t use righteous judgement in my actions.”

In line with the church, the choice for Evans to step down was made after “large prayer and a number of conferences” with Evans and church elders.

Bobby Gibson, a pastor on the church, and church elders are anticipated to offer extra data within the coming days concerning interim management and the longer term.

Evans based Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas in 1976 with 10 members in his house. The church has since grown to over 10,000 members.

He has a radio program, “The Various with Dr. Tony Evans” that airs on over 1,000 stations worldwide, and beforehand served because the chaplain for each the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks.

Tony Evans’ first spouse was Lois Evans who handed away in 2019. The couple had 4 youngsters: Chrystal Hurst, Priscilla Shirer, Anthony Jr. Evans and Jonathan Evans. The pastor remarried new spouse Carla Evans, previously Carla Crummie, in November of 2023.