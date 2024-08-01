Top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday hits grand slam in 1st game back from the minors

BALTIMORE (AP) — A day after the commerce deadline, the Baltimore Orioles made one other massive addition.

And boy did he ship.

Jackson Holliday linked for a fifth-inning grand slam for his first main league residence run after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday for his second shot on the main leagues. Holliday, the No. 1 choose within the 2022 draft, made his massive league debut earlier this season, however went 2 for 34 on the plate with 18 strikeouts and was despatched again down.

After grounding out his first two occasions up, Holliday hit a 439-foot drive to proper area that was so clearly gone he paused a bit earlier than beginning his trot. Holliday then took a little bit of a curtain name, waving to the group from the dugout.

The Orioles went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4.

“As greatest as I can hit a ball,” Holliday mentioned. “That’s about all I obtained.”

It was loads. Holliday’s hit was the seventh homer this season to succeed in Eutaw Avenue in entrance of the warehouse at Camden Yards. He grew to become the third Orioles participant — and first since Fritz Connally in 1985 — to hit a grand slam for his first main league homer.

The 20-year-old Holliday can be the youngest Oriole to hit a grand slam.

“I’m actually glad he obtained to have that second, right here at residence in Camden Yards,” Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez mentioned. “Fairly cool fan response, clearly an awesome response within the dugout.”

Holliday almost went deep once more later within the sport, however his line drive down the road in left was dominated simply foul. Then the younger second baseman began a double play to finish the sport within the ninth.

Holliday is emblematic of a Baltimore staff that also feels it may well use its farm system to supply direct assist for the foremost league membership — as a substitute of merely buying and selling prospects for established massive leaguers. The Orioles did loads of the latter as effectively, buying two beginning pitchers, a pair bullpen arms and a few potential assist for the outfield earlier than Tuesday’s deadline.

However Baltimore didn’t land an actual top-of-the-rotation kind of pitcher. Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell, for instance, stayed with Detroit and San Francisco, and the Orioles held onto Holliday, catching prospect Samuel Basallo and minor league infield slugger Coby Mayo.

“Each time a rating got here out, Holliday, Basallo and Mayo had been ranked increased and better and better,” normal supervisor Mike Elias mentioned. “You bought three very younger youngsters which are consensus top-15 prospects in all of baseball. The worth on that makes it very laborious to seek out one thing to commerce them for that makes any sense.”

The Orioles lead the AL East however have additionally misplaced 19 of their final 35 video games. With their wealth of younger place gamers in each the majors and minors, they had been a staff that might have conceivably made an enormous splash, however all through baseball this was a deadline through which few massive names moved.

Baltimore acquired Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay and Trevor Rogers from Miami to spice up the rotation. Each are nonetheless beneath staff management subsequent season, too.

“A few of the actual loopy massive names that individuals had been throwing round didn’t get traded in any respect,” Elias mentioned. “I believe all issues thought-about we obtained two of the higher beginning pitchers accessible this deadline, and in addition they’re controllable past this season.”

This was Baltimore’s first commerce deadline since new proprietor David Rubenstein took over the staff originally of this season, and it’s noteworthy that the Orioles took on Eflin, who is because of make $18 million subsequent yr.

Maybe that’s an indication that spending might improve in Baltimore going ahead.

“I believe the possession group goes to maximise the potential of this franchise,” Elias mentioned. “This isn’t New York Metropolis, this isn’t Los Angeles, however it’s a actually good baseball city with a particularly passionate, historic fan base and a phenomenal stadium that we’re going to not solely renovate however hopefully monetize quite a bit higher over the following few years.”

Baltimore additionally traded for outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who’s ending up a $43 million, six-year deal that features staff choices the following two seasons. The Orioles are receiving $4 million from the White Sox together with Jiménez. He would get a $3 million buyout if Baltimore doesn’t choose up his 2025 possibility, and Chicago would pay half of that as effectively.

Holliday, the son of former outfielder Matt Holliday, is No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s prospect rating. Baltimore had room for him after sending infielder Connor Norby to Miami within the deal for Rogers. Infielder Jorge Mateo just isn’t anticipated again for some time due to an elbow harm, and third baseman Jordan Westburg went down with a damaged hand Wednesday.

