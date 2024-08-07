Top US women’s beach volleyball team heads home after surprise upset at Paris Olympics

Share Pin 0 Shares

So the journey for Kristen Nus in Tran Fabric ends right here in Paris and it wasn’t the way in which they or anybody else dreamed they exit within the spherical of 16 in opposition to *** superb workforce from Canada that will go on to win *** gold medal after the match. I used to be the one media member there as Kristen nuts and Tar Fabric greeted their relations. It was very emotional, tears of sorrow, tears of pleasure. After which the Nuss household about 30 sturdy from New Orleans did one of the crucial New Orleans issues I’ve ever seen. They left the stadium with Kristen nonetheless in her uniform and so they walked the streets of Paris in search of *** cocktail saying they wished to go drink, have *** beverage to chortle and cry collectively. And simply bear in mind Paris 2024 Louisiana woman. So why not simply take the entire household attempt to discover *** margarita simply out on the road. We had been looking for it. However yeah, I imply bought to like Louisiana. It was extra like *** funeral procession although it was, you realize, we’re seeking to drink our sorrows away. So in New Orleans trend I really feel like proper now, I simply have to actually give attention to the positives. We bought to play within the Olympics beneath the Eiffel Tower household bought to look at and now sort of clearly rejoice *** little bit in that with them. So hopefully attempt to not give attention to the destructive. This was the primary video games for Nus and Fabric. Fabric is 27. Nus is 26. They’re nonetheless very younger. So I requested them, how real looking are the L *** video games in 2028? They in fact informed me they’re nonetheless within the second. They have not even actually thought that far. However then Kristen Nuss took *** second and she or he stated it is undoubtedly on the radar on the Paris Olympics. I am Fletcher Mackel. Again to you.

Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, the highest U.S. girls’s seashore volleyball workforce, had been unexpectedly eradicated from the Paris Olympics on Monday.Shocked, they left the Eiffel Tower Stadium collectively and had been greeted by greater than 30 household and mates.”Louisiana woman, so why not simply take the entire household, attempt to discover a margarita simply out on the road? We had been looking for it, however yeah, I imply, bought to like Louisiana,” Nuss stated.Pete Nuss, Kristen’s brother, talked concerning the group leaving the venue. “It was extra like a funeral procession. You understand, we’ll drink our sorrows away in typical New Orleans trend.”Kristen mirrored on the expertise. “I really feel like proper now I simply have to actually give attention to the positives. We bought to play within the Olympics beneath the Eiffel Tower. Household bought to look at and now sort of clearly rejoice a little bit bit in that with them. So hopefully making an attempt to not give attention to the destructive.”This was the primary Olympic Video games for Nuss, 26, and Kloth, 27. When requested about their future plans, they admitted they had been nonetheless processing the present second. “We’ve not even actually thought that far,” Kloth stated. Nevertheless, Kristen Nuss hinted at future prospects. “It is undoubtedly on the radar,” she stated. Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, the highest U.S. girls’s seashore volleyball workforce, had been unexpectedly eradicated from the Paris Olympics on Monday. Shocked, they left the Eiffel Tower Stadium collectively and had been greeted by greater than 30 household and mates. “Louisiana woman, so why not simply take the entire household, attempt to discover a margarita simply out on the road? We had been looking for it, however yeah, I imply, bought to like Louisiana,” Nuss stated. Pete Nuss, Kristen’s brother, talked concerning the group leaving the venue. “It was extra like a funeral procession. You understand, we’ll drink our sorrows away in typical New Orleans trend.” Kristen mirrored on the expertise. “I really feel like proper now I simply have to actually give attention to the positives. We bought to play within the Olympics beneath the Eiffel Tower. Household bought to look at and now sort of clearly rejoice a little bit bit in that with them. So hopefully making an attempt to not give attention to the destructive.” This was the primary Olympic Video games for Nuss, 26, and Kloth, 27. When requested about their future plans, they admitted they had been nonetheless processing the present second. “We’ve not even actually thought that far,” Kloth stated. Nevertheless, Kristen Nuss hinted at future prospects. “It is undoubtedly on the radar,” she stated.