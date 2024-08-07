Top US women’s beach volleyball team heads home after surprise upset at Paris Olympics

Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, the highest U.S. girls’s seashore volleyball workforce, had been unexpectedly eradicated from the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Shocked, they left the Eiffel Tower Stadium collectively and had been greeted by greater than 30 household and mates.
“Louisiana woman, so why not simply take the entire household, attempt to discover a margarita simply out on the road? We had been looking for it, however yeah, I imply, bought to like Louisiana,” Nuss stated.
Pete Nuss, Kristen’s brother, talked concerning the group leaving the venue. “It was extra like a funeral procession. You understand, we’ll drink our sorrows away in typical New Orleans trend.”
Kristen mirrored on the expertise. “I really feel like proper now I simply have to actually give attention to the positives. We bought to play within the Olympics beneath the Eiffel Tower. Household bought to look at and now sort of clearly rejoice a little bit bit in that with them. So hopefully making an attempt to not give attention to the destructive.”
This was the primary Olympic Video games for Nuss, 26, and Kloth, 27. When requested about their future plans, they admitted they had been nonetheless processing the present second.
“We’ve not even actually thought that far,” Kloth stated.
Nevertheless, Kristen Nuss hinted at future prospects.
“It is undoubtedly on the radar,” she stated.