Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh win gold, silver in women’s 100 butterfly

NANTERRE, France —In a battle of the quickest girls’s butterfly swimmers in historical past, Individuals Torri Huske gained the Olympic gold medal in 55.59 seconds and American Gretchen Walsh gained the silver in 55.63 towards an unimaginable area Sunday evening within the pool.

Huske and Walsh each gained silver medals Saturday evening as a part of the U.S. girls’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay crew.

Zhang Yufei took the bronze with a time of 56.21. Yufei, 26, the 2021 Olympic silver medalist within the 100 butterfly, is among the 11 swimmers from China whose constructive drug exams in 2021 have been by no means revealed by the World Anti-Doping Company or Chinese language officers.

