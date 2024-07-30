NANTERRE, France —In a battle of the quickest girls’s butterfly swimmers in historical past, Individuals Torri Huske gained the Olympic gold medal in 55.59 seconds and American Gretchen Walsh gained the silver in 55.63 towards an unimaginable area Sunday evening within the pool.

Huske and Walsh each gained silver medals Saturday evening as a part of the U.S. girls’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay crew.

Zhang Yufei took the bronze with a time of 56.21. Yufei, 26, the 2021 Olympic silver medalist within the 100 butterfly, is among the 11 swimmers from China whose constructive drug exams in 2021 have been by no means revealed by the World Anti-Doping Company or Chinese language officers.

Canadian Maggie MacNeil, 24, the 2021 Olympic gold medalist on this occasion, completed fifth behind Germany’s Angelina Koehler.

For Huske, a 21-year-old former U.S. document holder taking a niche 12 months from Stanford, this was an opportunity to good her efficiency in a race she practically gained three years in the past. She ended up ending fourth within the 100 butterfly in Tokyo after showing to take the lead 10 meters from the end. Huske did win a silver medal within the girls’s 4×100 medley relay in 2021.

For Walsh, a 21-year-old College of Virginia standout who broke the world document within the 100 butterfly ultimately month’s U.S. trials, her efficiency is a narrative of redemption after she did not make the U.S. Olympic crew three years in the past.

Carson Foster took bronze within the males’s 400 particular person medley simply moments earlier than the buttefly, giving Group USA its fourth, fifth and sixth swimming medals at these Video games, following the gold within the males’s 4×100 freestyle relay, the ladies’s relay silver, and Katie Ledecky’s bronze within the girls’s 400 freestyle on Saturday.