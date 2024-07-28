Trade chips for MLB clubs at 2024 Deadline

Each contender might use one other reliever, and Estévez — who shall be a free agent after the season — could also be the perfect one out there this month. The correct-hander has been just about unhittable over his previous 18 appearances courting again to Might 28, permitting solely three hits and two walks whereas putting out 15 in 18 innings and efficiently changing 13 straight save alternatives throughout that stretch.

UPDATE: Estévez was traded to the Phillies on Saturday.