News
Transcript: An Ode to Bob Newhart
That is Rob Lengthy with Martini Shot for The Ankler.
I’ve a good friend who has been in politics because the nineties, and he tells the story of one in every of his bosses, early in his profession, who refused to listen to something for the primary time. In fact, there have been occasions that one thing could be information to him — some piece of political gossip, some nugget of insider information — however he didn’t need anybody ever to suppose he was a step behind something, so each time he heard one thing that was in truth information to him, as a substitute of claiming the traditional factor, like, “Oh, wow, that’s wild,” he’d nod, with a mildly expression on his face, and say, “Oh, is that out?”
That means: I knew this all alongside, manner earlier than you knew it, as a result of I do know issues manner earlier than you do, and I’m merely shocked that this previous piece of reports — to me — is now public data.
His staffers — amongst whom was my previous good friend — picked up on this behavior finally, after which started concocting, out of nothing, increasingly outlandish items of gossip and inside dope which they might ship to their boss, simply to make him suggest that he knew all of it alongside.
They received him to say, “Oh, is that out?” to some fairly outlandish issues, because it turned out.
And I considered this story final week, once I heard that the good American comic, Bob Newhart, had died at 94.
