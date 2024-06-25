Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

There was a really particular visitor at Taylor Swift’s most up-to-date London present – the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Wearing a prime hat and tails, The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs participant joined the singer on stage for I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart as a dancer.

Through the routine, Kelce carried Swift on stage, and in addition utilized make-up to her face with a brush.

It is the primary time Kelce has joined her on stage throughout the Eras tour.

Kelce seemed comfortable to be performing, and plenty of followers shared a video of the athlete kicking his heels whereas dancing.

The looks shocked and delighted followers, with many expressing their disbelief on social media.

“If you happen to would’ve informed me a yr in the past that Travis Kelce can be on stage with Taylor Swift, I wouldn’t have believed you,” one fan wrote on X.

Many followers, presumably unfamiliar with American soccer, additionally expressed their shock over Kelce’s substantial peak – 6ft 5in.