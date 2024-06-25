News
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley
There was a really particular visitor at Taylor Swift’s most up-to-date London present – the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Wearing a prime hat and tails, The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs participant joined the singer on stage for I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart as a dancer.
Through the routine, Kelce carried Swift on stage, and in addition utilized make-up to her face with a brush.
It is the primary time Kelce has joined her on stage throughout the Eras tour.
Kelce seemed comfortable to be performing, and plenty of followers shared a video of the athlete kicking his heels whereas dancing.
The looks shocked and delighted followers, with many expressing their disbelief on social media.
“If you happen to would’ve informed me a yr in the past that Travis Kelce can be on stage with Taylor Swift, I wouldn’t have believed you,” one fan wrote on X.
Many followers, presumably unfamiliar with American soccer, additionally expressed their shock over Kelce’s substantial peak – 6ft 5in.
Later within the present, Swift was additionally joined by singer Gracie Abrams, for the primary reside efficiency of their duet, Us, which was launched final week.
That wasn’t the one shock music – as Swift carried out a mash up of Out of the Woods, Is It Over Now? and Clear.
Celebrities have been flocking to look at Swift as her Eras tour reaches London’s Wembley stadium – and Sunday’s present was watched by Sir Paul McCartney, who was seen dancing and accepting friendship bracelets from followers.
Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott had been additionally noticed within the crowd.
Hugh Grant has additionally been to see the Eras tour, and later gave Kelce a shout out on social media.
“Expensive @taylorswift13, You will have an unbelievable present, a tremendous and v hospitable staff and wonderful if gigantic boyfriend,” he posted on X.
Foo Fighters additionally performed in London this weekend with frontman Dave Grohl referencing Swift from the stage.
He joked that his band wish to name their tour “the errors tour” – a reference to Swift’s Eras tour.
Talking at London Stadium on Saturday, Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Swift, commenting that the Foo Fighters “truly play reside”.
On Saturday, Swift posted a photograph with Kelce, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who had been VIP visitors on Friday.
The royal selfie was additionally the primary time Swift had posted an image together with her boyfriend on social media.
However the pair have been removed from personal about their relationship.
Kelce and Swift went public with their romance in September final yr, with Swift attending her first Kansas Metropolis Chiefs recreation.
Swift has been taking her Eras Tour throughout the UK with reveals in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, taking followers by means of her catalogue of hits, together with from albums 1989, Pink and Midnights.
The singer will return to Wembley in August, for 5 extra dates.
