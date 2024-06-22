Travis Scott Releases T-Shirt Using Mug shot From Miami Arrest

Travis Scott is seeking to flip his fees into money. The Cactus Jack boss — born Jacques Webster — was arrested early Thursday (June 20) on disorderly intoxication and trespassing fees.

Scott posted bond hours later and he’s already unleashed merchandise capitalizing on the Miami Seashore arrest.

La Flame has launched a T-shirt commemorating his arrest emblazoned with a graphic that includes an edited picture of his mug shot on the tee. The “Butterfly Impact” rapper is promoting the shirt on his web site for a restricted time with a retail worth of $35.

It’s a Cactus Jack plain darkish brown tee with a small picture of the mug shot, which has been edited to offer Scott his signature smile in comparison with the unique empty stare into the digicam. “It’s Miami” is written beneath the picture to sum up Trav’s response to the police interplay.

“The defendant later admitted that he had been consuming alcohol and acknowledged, ‘It’s Miami,’” in response to the arrest affidavit obtained by Billboard.

The “Free the Rage #2” tee highlighting Scott’s mug shot will probably be shipped out in every week and a portion of the proceeds generated from the gross sales of the shirt will go towards the Cactus Jack Basis.

It’s not the primary time Travis Scott has tried to capitalize on an arrest. He beforehand bought a white t-shirt for twenty-four hours containing the mug shot from his 2017 arrest in Arkansas the place he was charged with inciting a riot at his live performance. He ended up pleading responsible to disorderly conduct in 2018.

As for his most up-to-date run-in with the regulation, Scott was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail after being arrested at 1:17 a.m. in Miami Seashore early Thursday. He’s dealing with trespassing of property fees together with disorderly intoxication.

A supply accustomed to the scenario tells Billboard that Scott is already dwelling after posting bond and there was no bodily altercation at what was described as a celebration.

The 33-year-old Scott posted his mug shot in an Instagram Story submit the place he added a pair of white headphones and brown shades to the picture.

“Chess not checkers,” fellow Houstonian Bun B wrote to his Instagram Story saluting Scott’s entrepreneurial spirit turning a unfavourable right into a optimistic.

Scott will probably be heard from on Friday (June 21) when he visitors on Mustard’s “Parking Lot” single.

Discover a picture of the t-shirt together with Scott’s mug shot beneath.