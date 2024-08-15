Connect with us

Tropical Storm Ernesto Florida impact is dangerous rip currents

Tropical Storm Ernesto Florida impact is dangerous rip currents
The 2024 Hurricane Season is beginning to get into gear with Tropical Storm Ernesto anticipated to turn into a hurricane simply over per week after Hurricane Debby made landfall in Steinhatchee and tore throughout North Florida. Ernesto is forecast to convey heavy rains, excessive winds and flooding to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday evening and Wednesday after which veer northward, effectively away from the continental United States.

However that does not imply Florida will not be threatened by the storm. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that warmer-than-usual Atlantic waters may imply speedy intensification into a significant hurricane, and that might imply a harmful threat of life-threatening rip currents alongside all the East Coast towards the top of the week as swells from Ernesto affect the seashores.

