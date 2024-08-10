Trump lashes out about Harris crowd size, attacks her intelligence at press conference

In a protracted and, at instances, rambling information convention on Thursday, former President Donald Trump repeated quite a few falsehoods as he lashed out towards Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent within the presidential race.

Trump led the occasion, his first open information convention since Gov. Tim Walz was named Harris’ working mate, by asserting he agreed to ABC Information’ Sept. 10 debate towards Harris. Trump didn’t point out Walz by identify in the course of the information convention at Mar-a-Lago, which went on for over an hour.

Trump responded to a number of questions from the press however went off-topic a number of instances to push false claims on a number of subjects, together with the end result of the 2020 election. Listed below are a few of the main takeaways.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks throughout a press convention at his Mar-a-Lago property, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Seashore, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Photographs

Trump continues assaults on Harris’ race, gender, intelligence

Trump continued to push racist rhetoric about false claims that Harris solely not too long ago introduced up her Black heritage.

“Effectively, you’ll must ask her that query as a result of she’s the one who stated it; I didn’t say it,” Trump falsely acknowledged. “So, you’ll must ask her.”

Earlier, Trump additionally appeared to attribute Harris’ success to her gender whereas questioning her intelligence.

“I am not a giant fan of his mind, however I believe that she’s truly not as good as he’s,” he stated, mentioning his former opponent, President Joe Biden.

“Effectively … uh, she’s a lady. She represents sure teams of individuals,” Trump added.

Harris was requested about Trump’s feedback later within the day.

“I used to be too busy speaking to voters. I didn’t hear them,” she advised reporters.

Trump will get defensive when requested about Harris’ rallies

Trump grew more and more indignant when requested about Harris’ crowd measurement at her latest rallies.

“Oh, give me a break,” he advised a reporter.

“I’ve spoken to the most important crowds. No one’s spoken to crowds larger than me,” he stated.

Trump introduced again the difficulty of crowd measurement, particularly the gang in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6. when requested if there was a peaceable switch of energy when he left workplace.

The previous president in contrast his speech that day, earlier than the riot, to that of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington, which the civil rights chief delivered to an estimated crowd of 200,000 individuals, based on the U.S. Census.

“In case you have a look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his nice speech, and also you have a look at ours, similar actual property, similar all the things, similar variety of individuals. If not, we had extra,” he stated.

An estimated 10,000 individuals got here onto Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, based on information.

Trump seems to shift stance on abortion drugs

Trump additionally appeared to indicate a shift in his stance on abortion drugs, opening up the potential of directing the Meals and Drug Administration to revoke entry to mifepristone, a transfer supported by Venture 2025.

“Completely. And people issues are fairly, open and humane,” he stated when requested if he would ask the FDA to ban the drug. “However you could have to have the ability to have a vote. And all I wish to do is give everyone a vote, and the votes are going down proper now as we converse.”

The Trump marketing campaign later clarified the previous president’s perception that abortion legal guidelines ought to be left as much as the states.

“As President Trump stated, he desires ‘everyone to vote’ on points relating to abortion, which is constant together with his long-held place of supporting the rights of states to make selections on abortion,” Trump Marketing campaign Nationwide Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated in an announcement after the information convention.

Trump advised reporters the abortion problem has “very a lot tempered down.”

“It is a very small,” he claimed “I believe it is truly going to be a really small problem.”

An ABC Information/Washington Submit/Ipsos ballot launched final month discovered that 57% of Individuals stated entry to abortion was a highly-important issue of their vote.

The previous president stated he helps abortion for exceptions however that he felt the matter ought to be left as much as the states.

He was requested particularly about Florida, which may have a poll measure in search of to ascertain a constitutional proper to abortion earlier than fetal viability. Trump stated he would maintain a press convention in regards to the matter “in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future.”

“Florida does have a vote arising on that, and I believe most likely the vote will go in a little bit extra liberal means than individuals thought. However I will be asserting that on the acceptable time,” he stated.

Trump says Harris’ ‘honeymoon’ will proceed by DNC

Harris and Walz are at present on a marketing campaign tour hitting seven battleground states.

Trump stated he was not doing the identical sort of tour as a result of he felt he was main in these states.

He additionally predicted that Harris’ “honeymoon interval” is not going to final lengthy.

“Oh, it may finish. The honeymoon interval goes to finish. Look, she’s obtained a little bit interval, she’s obtained a conference arising,” he stated.