Trump renews feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: ‘Disloyal guy’

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump tore into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday, claiming the man Republican was hurting his reelection marketing campaign within the Peach State. Trump additionally criticized Kemp for not serving to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“He’s a foul man. He’s a disloyal man and he’s a really common governor,” Trump stated at a marketing campaign rally in Atlanta in certainly one of a number of feedback geared toward Kemp, together with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, one other Republican who resisted Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss to President Biden within the state. “Little Brian Kemp,” Trump referred to as the governor.

Trump’s assaults reignited tensions between him and Georgia Republicans. The previous president misplaced the state narrowly in 2020 and closely pressured Kemp and Raffensperger to reverse his defeat. Trump was indicted final 12 months by an Atlanta grand jury for his try and overturn the election.

“In my view, they need us to lose,” Trump stated of Kemp and Raffensperger.

Trump’s assaults on Kemp and Raffensperger are notable given Georgia is certainly one of a handful of battleground states that can decide the winner of the upcoming presidential election and Kemp is in style within the Peach State.

Kemp hit again at Trump earlier on Saturday, responding to a put up the previous president made on Fact Social which additionally went after the governor’s spouse, Marty Kemp.

“My focus is on successful this November and saving our nation from Kamala Harris and the Democrats – not partaking in petty private insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the previous,” Kemp stated in a put up on X, previously Twitter. “You need to do the identical, Mr. President, and go away my household out of it.”

Throughout his rally, Trump claimed Kemp was in charge for crime in Georgia, saying “Atlanta is sort of a killing discipline,” beneath his management. Georgia “has gone to hell,” Trump stated.

Kemp didn’t vote for Trump on this 12 months’s GOP primaries, telling CNN in June he as a substitute casted a clean poll as a result of “at that time, it didn’t actually matter.” Finally although, Kemp stated he’ll vote for the GOP ticket.