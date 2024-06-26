Tuesday proclaimed ‘University of Tennessee Baseball Day’ in Knox County, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Knoxville prepares to host a championship parade, Tuesday has been proclaimed “College of Tennessee Baseball Day” in Knox County by Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Jacobs shared the announcement on social media forward of the parade scheduled to march down Homosexual Road Tuesday night.

The proclamation acknowledged a number of particular person and group achievements from the historic season, together with Dylan Dreiling turning into the primary participant in NCAA historical past to hit a house run in all three video games within the finals and Tennessee being the primary group in historical past to have 5 gamers with at the very least 20 residence runs in a season.

Tennessee grew to become the primary group since 1989 to win 60 video games and seize the nationwide title with a dramatic 6-5 win in recreation three of the Faculty World Sequence Finals in opposition to Texas A&M on Monday.

A championship parade that may march down Homosexual Road to Wall Avenue is scheduled to start round 6:15 p.m. It is going to be adopted by a celebration in Market Sq..