News
Turkish sharpshooter Yusuf Dikeç wins silver at Paris Olympics with minimal gear, becomes internet sensation
Turkish sharpshooter Yusuf Dikeç did not want particular lenses or large ear protectors to win the silver medal within the air pistol crew occasion on the 2024 Paris Olympics.
With one hand in his pants pocket, Dikeç, 51, shot his approach to second place, marking a historic second for his house nation and catapulting himself into web fandom.
Serbia’s Damir Mikec and Zorana Arunović received gold and India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh took bronze.
Shooters are allowed some freedom in what they put on, The Related Press reported. Most put on massive ear protectors and visors or blinders over one eye to assist with focus and to scale back the glare of the lights.
However Dikeç skipped the flamboyant, high-tech gear and wore simply small yellow earplugs and a seemingly common pair of glasses. His accomplice, Şevval İlayda Tarhan, additionally did not put on any blinders and saved one hand tucked in her pocket. Their win was Turkey’s first medal in an Olympic taking pictures occasion.
“I didn’t want particular gear. I’m a pure, a pure shooter,” Dikeç was quoted as telling Turkish media, in keeping with EuroNews.
Followers shortly took discover and celebrated him for his laid-back, informal demeanor.
“No lens, no headphones, simply vibes,” Eurosport wrote on X. “Turkey’s Yusuf Dikeç wins silver and fan’s hearts.”
“Turkey despatched a 51 yr previous man with no specialised lenses, eye cowl or ear safety and bought the silver medal,” a person wrote.
In distinction, South Korea’s Kim Ye-ji additionally went viral this week after she was seen on the 10-meter air pistol girls’s occasion Saturday that includes futuristic lenses with a “Paris 2024” blinder and a cool, easy demeanor.
A fan shortly dubbed her the “James Bond of [the] Olympics.”
