TWU student lands coveted internship with Mavs | News

TWU student lands coveted internship with Mavs

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

June 13, 2024 – DENTON –  Ashlyn Everett’s first internship is a slam dunk. 

The Texas Girl’s senior has a summer time internship with the Dallas Mavericks. Not solely does Everett get to expertise working for knowledgeable basketball crew, she additionally will get to expertise the thrill of a crew vying for an NBA championship. 

Everett, who’s double majoring in vogue merchandising and advertising and marketing, began her merchandising internship the primary week in June, proper when the NBA Finals have been kicking off.

“My first week was so thrilling,” Everett stated. “Having the primary recreation within the finals happen throughout my first week was a extremely good expertise for me to see what goes on behind the scenes.”

Although the beginning of her internship was atypical in some methods, Everett nonetheless needed to undergo the ropes of studying a brand new place. 

“Total, the week was spent doing numerous orientations with different interns and coaching with my merchandising crew,” Everett stated. “The day of the primary recreation, we took a tour of all of the merchandise shops at American Airways (Heart) and acquired a really feel of what we might be doing that night time. For the primary watch occasion I labored in our principal retailer, The Hangar, and acquired to assist clients store and discover what they have been in search of.”

student stands with arms out in front of Minerva statue

Merchandise gross sales peak throughout the playoffs so Everett has been busy with customer support duties.

“I’ve been engaged on spreadsheets, updating orders and likewise responding to buyer emails concerning their purchases,” Everett stated. “As you possibly can think about, we’re receiving a lot of orders.”

Everett stated there was an incredible ambiance across the workplace throughout the finals. 

“Everyone seems to be so good and excited for the Mavs,” Everett stated. “Our CEO Cynt (Marshall) has been unbelievable at getting everybody overvalued for the finals and reminding us to get pleasure from and be current on this second. The primary week I used to be so nervous and confused to start out my internship that I wasn’t being current. My merchandising crew helped me change into extra assured and excited for this time.”

Win or lose, Everett nonetheless has your entire summer time to study all aspects of merchandising, together with  product growth, stock administration and merchandise boards. 

“I’m grateful for this chance to work with superb leaders and I’m absorbing all the data I get,” she stated.

