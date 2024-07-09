Connect with us

News

Tyrese Haliburton calls Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark ‘special’ post triple-double

Published

37 seconds ago

on

By

Tyrese Haliburton calls Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark 'special' post triple-double
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark had a historic outing on Saturday. In a comeback win over the New York Liberty, the Iowa product completed with 19 factors, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

It was Clark’s first triple-double within the WNBA — she had reached double-digit assists or rebounds on many events, however by no means each in the identical sport till this outing. 13 assists tied the Fever’s single-game franchise file, although Clark already holds that honor.

The 2024 No. 1 general decide turned the primary rookie to publish a triple-double in WNBA historical past. She has been shut earlier than however lastly obtained over the hump, and it was crucial in a big-time win for the Fever. They improved to 9-13 and at the moment sit in seventh place within the WNBA standings.

“That is fairly cool, Caitlin! Nice job, sister,” Fever middle Aliyah Boston mentioned after the sport. The ultimate rating was 83-78.

Clark is at the moment averaging 16.1 factors, 6.0 rebounds, and seven.4 assists per contest. She has been terrific, and Saturday’s sport was her peak thus far. She stole the present in opposition to one of many league’s finest groups simply days after being named an All-Star.

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to Instagram to touch upon the efficiency. Haliburton has been to a number of Fever video games this season. The Pacers and Fever share a house enviornment, and it’s throughout the road from the Pacers apply services.

“22 you particular!!” Haliburton commented on Clark’s instagram publish concerning the sport in opposition to New York. 22 is Clark’s jersey quantity. San Antonio Spurs ahead Harrison Barnes commented as properly.

“The factor I like about him is the best way he passes the ball. I watch his sport and it is simply unimaginable what he can do,” Clark mentioned of Haliburton in April.

The Pacers are gearing up for summer season league play whereas the Fever subsequent have a sport on Wednesday in opposition to the Washington Mystics.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending