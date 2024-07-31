U.S. beach volleyball duo Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss outclass Australia

U.S. seashore volleyball duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho of Australia in straight units, taking the early lead in Pool B underneath the dazzling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

It was a press release win by Kloth and Nuss, who knocked off an Australian aspect that gained silver in Tokyo. The Individuals displayed composure and chemistry all through the match, capitalizing on Australian errors in each units for a 21-16, 21-16 victory.

A back-and-forth first set noticed a number of three-point runs by the Individuals and a four-point run by Australia. Clancy and Artacho attacked each Kloth and Nuss on the defensive finish within the first set, constantly testing the spacing of the American duo.

However the former LSU teammates — who went 36-0 in faculty throughout 2021 season — settled in on the finish of the set, proving to be the extra tactical and environment friendly crew.

Clancy and Artacho pushed the U.S. to start with of the second set earlier than Kloth and Nuss wore out the Australians. Simply as she did in opposition to Canada, the 5-foot-6 Nuss continued to search out gaps within the protection together with her signature floater.

Kloth and Nuss will proceed Pool B play in opposition to China on Thursday.

