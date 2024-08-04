News
U.S. shown the door by Morocco, exits in quarterfinals of Olympic soccer
PARIS — Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and Mehdi Maouhoub all scored in Morocco’s 4-0 thrashing of the USA on Friday, sending America packing within the quarterfinals of Olympic soccer.
All 4 scores set off celebratory flares throughout packed Parc des Princes, because the decidedly pro-Moroccan crowd delighted within the Atlas Lions’ domination.
Rahimi earned the penalty off a foul by Nathan Harriel within the twenty ninth minute. As he stepped as much as take a penalty, U.S. goalkeeper Patrick Schulte guessed appropriately, diving to the shooter’s left, however the tempo and precision of the Moroccan’s strike was sufficient for the rating.
Morocco stored up the strain after intermission as Akhomach, Hakimi and Maouhoub added the ending touches on a match their facet had properly in hand.
The Individuals’ finest probability may need come within the ninth minute when Paxten Aaronson couldn’t redirect a fast-moving cross at shut vary.
And within the 59th minute, Miles Robinson could not fairly wrap his foot round a move from about 10 yards out.
Morocco ended up controlling 57% of possession and taking eight of the match’s 11 nook kicks, in statistics that belied the profitable facet’s whole domination.
The U.S. look in knockout play could possibly be seen as an accomplishment.
America was left for useless after a 3-0 thrashing by the hosts French to begin the match. However the Individuals responded with consecutive blowout wins, 4-1 over New Zealand and 3-0 over Guinea.
Individuals have by no means gained a males’s soccer medal within the fashionable period of Olympic soccer. Within the 1904 video games in St. Louis, membership groups performed within the match and U.S. sides took silver and bronze. They had been final within the quarterfinals within the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Paris was their first time within the Olympics since Beijing in 2008.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash
-
News3 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz advance; Naomi Osaka loses
-
News4 weeks ago
What we know so far about the sale of Neiman Marcus to the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue