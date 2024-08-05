U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in 1500 meter freestyle : NPR

Connect with us

U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in 1500 meter freestyle

35 seconds ago

The USA’s Bobby Finke received the 1,500-meter freestyle last on the Paris Olympics Sunday night time, shattering a world report within the endurance race that had stood since 2012.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP through Getty Pictures


NANTERRE, France — The U.S.’s Bobby Finke established a razor-thin lead early within the Olympic 1,500-meter freestyle last, an endurance contest that forces swimmers to battle for almost a mile.

Finke was challenged till the ultimate stretch by Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri, however within the last hundred meters he pulled away.

Katie Ledecky has done it again, winning a second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, her ninth career gold. She is the most decorated woman Olympian in history and has carried the U.S. swim team in these Summer Games.

The American received gold by almost 4 seconds, with a time of 14:30:67, shattering the world report set by Chinese language swimmer Solar Yang on the 2012 Summer season Video games in London.

“I might see I used to be half a physique size to a physique size in entrance of [the record] at occasions,” Finke stated after the race. “I knew I used to be on that tempo. That wasn’t actually my focus, however I did hit the world report, so I’m actually happy with that.”

He described the ultimate third of the endurance race as grueling: “Towards the top it was beginning to damage loads, particularly that final 400 meters. However I knew it was going to harm.”

Finke is the primary member of the American males’s swimming crew to win gold in Paris in a person occasion. His win and a later victory within the ladies’s 4×100 meter medley relay brings the tally for U.S. swimmers to eight gold medals in Paris.

Gold Medalists (from left to right) Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske of Team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Palterinieri took silver, with Daniel Wiffen of Eire ending in third to assert bronze.

Three years in the past, Finke established himself by successful the 1,500 meter race in Tokyo. In response to Olympics.com, he was the primary American to win at that distance within the Summer season Video games since 1984.

Finke additionally received a silver medal on the Paris Video games the 800-meter freestyle.

Whereas Sunday’s races wrap up Olympic pool swimming at La Protection area in Paris, there are nonetheless males’s and ladies’s outside 10,000-meter marathon swimming competitions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. These races are set to be held within the Seine River.

