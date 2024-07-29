U.S. wins first gold medal of Paris Olympics at men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay

News
U.S. wins first gold medal of Paris Olympics at men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay
The USA gained its first gold medal on the Paris Olympics after a powerful displaying within the 4×100 meter freestyle relay on Saturday.
The staff — made up of Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, and Caeleb Dressel — completed 1.07 seconds earlier than the silver medal staff, Australia. Italy gained bronze.
Staff USA has gained gold on this occasion in 10 of the final 13 Olympics. It’s also Dressel’s eighth Olympic gold.
Earlier Saturday, the U.S. gained its first medal in Paris when Sarah Bacon, 27, and Kassidy Prepare dinner, 29, gained silver within the 3-meter synchronized springboard competitors. The American duo scored 314.64 factors, which put them firmly in second place behind Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China.
Katie Ledecky wins bronze in ladies’s 400-meter freestyle
Katie Ledecky got here up brief to reclaim gold within the ladies’s 400-meter freestyle on Saturday after Australian Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic title.
Titmus, often called “The Terminator” handed Ledecky a second straight defeat on the Paris La Défense Enviornment within the occasion that the 27-year-old American gained in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Along with her fingernails painted Aussie yellow, Titmus led from begin to end. She confronted her stiffest problem from Canadian phenom Summer season McIntosh however gained comfortably in 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds.
McIntosh claimed the silver in 3:58.37. Ledecky was left of their wake and obtained the bronze in 4:00.86.
After Saturday’s race, the extremely embellished Ledecky stays at six particular person gold medals – nonetheless essentially the most of any feminine swimmer in Olympic historical past. The third-place prize is her eleventh general Olympic medal.
Titmus now has three particular person Olympic victories on her rising resume. She swept the 200 and 400 free in Tokyo, beating Ledecky, and is favored to drag off the identical double in Paris.
Ledecky is not executed but. She skipped an opportunity to face Titmus once more within the 200 free, however the American is favored to take gold in each the 800 and 1,500 races.
U.S. wins silver in ladies’s relay
Staff USA gained the silver medal within the 4×100-meter swimming relay, dropping to Australia. China gained bronze.
The U.S. relay staff, which included Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel, set a brand new American report within the occasion with a time of three:30.20. The time was just below 2 seconds shy of Australia’s 3:28.92, which is a brand new Olympic report and the nation’s fourth straight Olympic title within the occasion.
The Aussies, who maintain the world report within the occasion, additionally held the earlier Olympic report time of three:29.69 which they set in Tokyo.
Thus far, the U.S. has gained 5 medals: one gold, two silver and two bronze. American bicycle owner Chloe Dygert gained bronze within the ladies’s particular person time trial in highway biking.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The God of the Woods,’ by Liz Moore book review
-
News4 weeks ago
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after late Verstappen-Norris collision | Motorsports News
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Thomas Massie shares about wife Rhonda’s death
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News4 weeks ago
Opinion | Americans are more pessimistic about their country than the rest of the world