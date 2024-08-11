U.S. women’s soccer team beats Brazil 1-0 to win gold medal at Paris Olympics

The U.S. girls’s soccer workforce is golden as soon as extra after beating Brazil in a extremely anticipated last match on the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

A purpose from Mallory Swanson, enjoying in her a centesimal match for the U.S., within the 57th minute, was the distinction between the 2 rivals.

Mallory Swanson of the US celebrates scoring a purpose towards Brazil within the second half through the Girls’s Gold Medal match through the Olympic Video games Paris 2024. Brad Smith/USSF / Getty Photographs



The U.S. was undefeated heading into the sport, however Brazil had the most effective possibilities early. Brazilian ahead Ludmila was alone in entrance of the purpose within the second minute, however her shot went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Brazil thought that they had a purpose when Ludmila appeared to attain within the sixteenth minute, however it was rapidly dominated out for offside.

In stoppage time, some heroics from Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header.

The loss indicators extra heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world participant of the yr, who introduced early this yr that she’s going to retire after this yr’s Video games, has by no means received a Girls’s World Cup or an Olympics. The 38-year-old first stepped onto the Olympic turf 20 years in the past on the 2004 Video games in Athens.

To get to the ultimate, each groups needed to weave their means by way of a aggressive subject of rivals. Twelve nations in complete certified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The USA and Brazil rose to the highest of the pack after beating opponents Germany and Spain, respectively, throughout semifinal matches earlier this week.

The People received 1-0 Tuesday in a fierce battle with Germany. Ahead participant Sophia Smith scored the profitable purpose within the first 15-minute half of time beyond regulation after an help from teammate Mallory Swanson.

“I am so happy with us for locating a means in these previous few video games to get the win,” Smith stated after Tuesday’s match. Smith turns 24 on Aug. 10, the day of the gold medal matchup.

Marta of Brazil walks on the sector within the second half through the Girls’s Gold Medal match towards the US through the Olympic Video games Paris 2024. Brad Smith/USSF / Getty Photographs



Brazil had their work reduce out for them going into Tuesday’s semifinals towards Spain, which boasted an undefeated file on the Summer season Video games. Nonetheless, the South American workforce managed to defy the percentages once they beat the 2023 FIFA Girls’s World Cup champs 4-2.

The U.S. girls’s workforce is now the winningest workforce within the Olympics with 5 gold medals. The People have defeated Brazil twice in an Olympic last — in 2004 and 2008. The final time the U.S. girls’s workforce introduced residence gold was on the 2012 Video games in London.

Germany received the 2016 girls’s finals in Rio and Canada took residence gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

Actor Tom Cruise celebrates through the girls’s gold medal match between Group Brazil and Group United States. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile by way of Getty Photographs



Tom Cruise, former U.S. star Megan Rapinoe and former NBA star Sue Chicken have been amongst these within the crowd at Parc des Princes.

It was the third victory for the US over Brazil in an Olympic last. The People additionally beat the Brazilians in 2004 in Athens and 4 years later in Beijing.