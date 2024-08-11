U.S. women’s soccer team wins 5th gold medal, defeats Brazil 1-0 at Paris Olympics : NPR

toggle caption Julian Finney/Getty Photographs

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the Video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — The U.S. girls’s soccer workforce is golden once more.

The U.S. defeated Brazil within the gold medal match of the ladies’s soccer event on the Paris Olympics. Saturday’s 1-0 victory provides the People their fifth Olympic gold medal.

It’s a reversal of fortunes for the U.S. workforce, which has not received an Olympic gold medal since 2012 in London. The U.S. was knocked out within the quarterfinals on the 2016 Video games in Rio, and needed to accept bronze three years in the past in Tokyo.

The U.S. received each recreation at these Olympics and by no means trailed. Although that they had some shut contests. The People wanted additional time in dramatic back-to-back 1-0 video games to defeat Japan within the quarterfinals and Germany within the semis.

This title comes underneath the management of a brand new coach, Emma Hayes, and a revamped roster. The workforce has been reworked by a trio of younger gamers: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson.

The sport was scoreless till the 57th minute, when Swanson, taking part in in her a centesimal match for the Untied States, scored, placing the U.S. on prime.

Swanson is the eldest of the powerhouse trio of People, at 26 years outdated. She was a substitute on the 2019 workforce that received the Girls’s World Cup in France, however she didn’t make the Olympic workforce in 2021. Then, in 2023 she tore her left patella tendon, months earlier than the Girls’s World Cup and confronted an extended restoration.



toggle caption Justin Setterfield/Getty Photographs

The sport was additionally anticipated to be the ultimate flip for Brazilian famous person Marta along with her nation’s worldwide workforce. Enjoying in her sixth Olympics, she stated it was time at hand the workforce over to the following era.

Marta was not within the beginning lineup, however got here into the sport within the 61st minute.

Brazil takes the silver medal and Germany acquired the bronze after defeating Spain within the third-place match.