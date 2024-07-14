News
UFC’s Tracy Cortez chops hair, makes weight for Namajunas bout
Tracy Cortez made weight for her UFC primary occasion in an uncommon manner.
Needing to lose roughly half a pound to get all the way down to 126 kilos for her flyweight bout in opposition to Rose Namajunas, Cortez minimize off a fistful of her hair.
That did the trick, as she formally weighed in at 126 kilos on the dot Friday. Cortez then posed for the cameras, clipped hair in hand.
“What was it, .5 [pounds]?” she instructed ESPN afterward. “I used to be like, ‘No hesitation. We’ll do no matter it takes. It is a huge alternative.'”
Cortez, 30, and her new bob will face Namajunas within the headliner Saturday evening in Denver. Namajunas, who got here in at 124.75 kilos Friday, was initially slated to struggle Maycee Barber, however Barber withdrew as a consequence of ongoing well being points.
Cortez is 11-1 in her MMA profession with 11 straight wins. Namajunas (12-6), although, is a -235 favourite, in line with ESPN BET.
Discipline Stage Media contributed to this report.
