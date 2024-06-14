UnitedHealthcare Invests $1 Million to Provide Integrated Health Care Services to K-12 Students in Texas

UnitedHealthcare Group Plan of Texas has introduced a $1 million funding in school-based well being care supplier Goodside Well being to conduct EPSDT (Early and Periodic Screening, Analysis and Therapy) wellness occasions in 200 colleges situated all through Texas.

Referred to as Texas Well being Steps within the state, EPSDT’s objective is to find and deal with childhood well being circumstances earlier than they grow to be severe or disabling. Following the completion of every go to, Texas Well being Steps-credentialed Goodside Well being suppliers will help college students with any subsequent steps to make sure any bodily, behavioral and social wants are addressed. This will likely embrace coordination with the kid’s insurance coverage and first care doctor on the screening outcomes and extra follow-up as wanted. All college students could take part within the wellness occasions no matter medical health insurance standing.

“Increasing entry to important well being care providers is crucial to make sure kids have alternatives to attain their fullest potential and thrive of their communities,” mentioned Donald Langer, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Group Plan of Texas. “We’re dedicated to serving to college students throughout Texas stay more healthy lives, and this requires a complete strategy that this partnership permits us to ship.”

Well being care has grow to be an important useful resource in colleges alongside the acquainted staples of studying, writing and arithmetic. Along with bodily well being, constructive psychological well being has an affect on kids’s well-being and will increase participation in studying, entry to training and general success in life. In line with the U.S. Division of Schooling, practically one in 5 kids in america stay in poverty, and youth from lower-income households are much less more likely to entry well being care and extra more likely to expertise vital psychological well being signs.

“Undiagnosed or untreated well being circumstances sometimes have opposed impacts on faculty attendance, classroom conduct and general educational efficiency,” mentioned Brian White, Goodside Well being CEO. “We’re grateful for this partnership, which is able to permit us to convey built-in care to the youngsters and promote their long-term success in life.”

Wellness occasions might be performed throughout the state in 2024 and 2025, serving as much as 200 Ok-12 college students per occasion, relying on the dimensions of the college. Counties the place the colleges are situated embrace Tarrant, Harris, Hidalgo, Travis, Kaufman, Willacy, Collin, Dallas and Bexar.

UnitedHealthcare serves greater than 4.7 million folks in Texas enrolled in employer-sponsored, Medicare and Medicaid profit plans, with a community of 757 hospitals, and about 146,500 physicians and different care suppliers statewide.

About Goodside Well being

Goodside Well being is advancing the supply of pediatric care by partnering with communities to offer entry to bodily well being, psychological well being, and telehealth providers at college, at residence, and within the clinic. Relentless advocates for increasing entry to care and selling well being fairness, Goodside Well being leverages a Complete-Youngster Method to care and lives our mission of closing gaps in kids’s healthcare by means of innovation and execution. To study extra about Goodside Well being, please go to www.goodsidehealth.com.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is devoted to serving to folks stay more healthy lives and making the well being system work higher for everybody by simplifying the well being care expertise, assembly shopper well being and wellness wants, and sustaining trusted relationships with care suppliers. In america, UnitedHealthcare provides the complete spectrum of well being profit packages for people, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts instantly with greater than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and eight,000 hospitals and different care amenities nationwide. The corporate additionally supplies well being advantages and delivers care to folks by means of owned and operated well being care amenities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is likely one of the companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified well being care firm. For extra data, go to UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or observe UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn.