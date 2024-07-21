Connect with us

University of Florida reactions after Ben Sasse announces resignation

University of Florida reactions after Ben Sasse announces resignation
Thursday’s announcement that College of Florida President Ben Sasse will resign efficient July 31 left college students with blended feelings. Sasse, who has served as UF’s thirteenth president since November 2022, is stepping right down to give attention to his household amid ongoing well being challenges confronted by his spouse, Melissa.

Sasse’s presidency started with excessive expectations. A former U.S. senator with a robust background in training, he introduced a imaginative and prescient to advance UF nationally and internationally. Below his management, the college made vital strides in varied educational and analysis initiatives. Nonetheless, a few of his insurance policies, his quick tenure, and his sudden departure have unsettled some college students.

Matthew Flores, a 19-year-old finance main at UF, was amongst these shocked by the information.

“The information simply form of shocked me as a result of he is solely been in workplace for like two years, give or take. It was simply surprising,” Flores stated on Friday.

He had anticipated a extra prolonged interval with Sasse on the helm, envisioning a shared journey by his school years.

