University of North Carolina Athletics

The 2024 Main League Baseball season has reached the All-Star Break and eight Tar Heels have performed within the huge leagues this 12 months.Michael Busch is having a terrific rookie season with the Cubs after being traded from the Dodgers in the course of the low season, and Trent Thornton has helped the Mariners ascend into first place within the American League West.

Carolina has produced 74 Main League gamers – almost half of whom had been coached by former head coach Mike Fox and present head coach Scott Forbes. Since 2002, 34 former Tar Heels have made it to The Present.

Daniel Bard | RHP | Colorado Rockies | UNC 2004-06

2024: 60-Day IL

Bard started the season on the 15-day injured record due to a process on his proper knee that he underwent firstly of Spring Coaching. He was later positioned on the injured record with a flexor pressure in his proper elbow and underwent season-ending surgical procedure to restore the tendon.



J.B. Bukauskas | RHP | Milwaukee Brewers | UNC 2015-17

2024: 6G, 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 6.0 IP, 6K

Bukauskas was transferred to the 60-day injured record on Might 10 attributable to a proper triceps pressure. He made his final MLB look on April 13 at Baltimore. He made a minor league look on June 13 however skilled a setback and has not pitched in a sport thus far.



Michael Busch | 1B | Chicago Cubs | UNC 2017-19

2024: 91G, .271/.357/.466, 12HR, 36RBIs, 19 2B, 1 3B, 39BB

Busch was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs within the low season. From April 10 to April 15, Busch homered in 5 straight video games, tying a franchise mark that put his identify within the file books alongside Chicago icons Sammy Sosa and Ryne Sandberg. Busch hit safely in eight consecutive video games from June 11 to June 19. He entered the All-Star break ranked among the many prime 20 within the Nationwide League in on-base proportion (13th/.357), OPS (16th/.823) and slugging proportion (20th/.466).



Cooper Criswell | RHP | Boston Crimson Sox | UNC 2018

2024: 13G, 12GS, 3-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 58.0 IP, 50Ks

Criswell was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on July 12 to start out towards Kansas Metropolis. He started the season in Boston and was optioned to Worcester in mid-June. He was named Worldwide League Pitcher of the Week for July 1-7 after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed towards Syracuse on July 6.



Kent Emanuel | RHP | Miami Marlins | UNC 2011-13

2024: 5G, 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.1 IP, 6Ks

Emanuel was designated for project on June 26 after which despatched outright to Triple-A Jacksonville two days later. He made his final look for the Marlins on June 24 towards Kansas Metropolis. Emanuel made two appearances for Miami in April and three in June.



Zac Gallen | RHP | Arizona Diamondbacks | UNC 2014-16

2024: 15G, 15GS, 6-5, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76.2 IP, 76 Ks

Gallen spent almost a month on the injured record (Might 31 to June 29) with a proper hamstring pressure. He gained his first three choices of the 12 months and 5 of 9 earlier than occurring the injured record. Gallen struck out 10 in 5.0 innings towards Colorado on April 8 after which fanned 10 versus Detroit in 6.2 innings on Might 18.



Ryder Ryan | RHP | Pittsburgh Pirates | UNC 2015-16

2024: 13G, 1-0, 5.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17.0, 16Ks

Ryder was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 12. He tossed a season-high 3.0 innings towards the Mets on July 6 after eight of his first 11 appearances had been 1.2 innings or much less.



Jacob Stallings | C | Colorado Rockies | UNC 2009-12

2024: 51G, .254/.316/.343, 4HR, 19RBIs, 9 2B, 18BB

Stallings signed with Rockies as a free agent after spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Miami. Stallings tied a Rockies franchise file towards Washington on June 22, throwing out three runners. He hit a two-out, pinch-hit, game-tying homer within the backside of the ninth towards the Phillies on Might 24. Stalling hit safely in a season-long seven video games from June 10 to June 19, batting .391 (9-for-23).



Trent Thornton | RHP | Seattle Mariners | UNC 2013-15

2024: 42G, 3-1, 1Sv, 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 43.0 IP, 45K

Thornton has made a career-best 42 appearances this season and is holding opposing hitters to a .205 batting common for the AL West-leading Mariners. He has solely thrown greater than 1.2 innings as soon as this season, tossing two scoreless innings towards Cleveland on April 3. Thornton struck out all three batters confronted towards Houston on Might 29 and at Miami on June 23.

