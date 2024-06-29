Uruguay 5 Bolivia 0 takeaways: Bielsa’s side looks formidable ahead of USMNT clash

Early targets from Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez bought Uruguay off to a quick begin in opposition to Bolivia they usually didn’t look again, profitable 5-0 with 5 completely different goalscorers to all however seal their place within the Copa America quarterfinals. Their closing Group C match will come in opposition to the U.S. on Monday — a must-win event for the People after their loss to Panama.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males had extra targets on this win over Bolivia than some other Copa America staff has had throughout the whole match up to now, which might spell hassle for the U.S.

The Athletic’s Melanie Anzidei and Thom Harris share their takeaways from the match…

Why did Uruguay play in white and blue?

Uruguay debuted a brand new equipment at MetLife Stadium: a white jersey, sky blue shorts and white socks, an unprecedented mixture.



Why? Properly, a staff spokesman stated there was no particular cause, however Uruguay just lately signed a brand new cope with Nike — simply in time for Copa America, a departure from the staff’s long-standing partnership with Puma. That contract led to 2023 and Uruguay was and not using a sponsor till they signed with Nike in April. The staff solely launched their kits a number of days earlier than the match started.

Whereas between equipment sponsors, the Uruguayan Soccer Affiliation produced its kits in-house, with one model unveiled because the equipment Uruguay would put on on the 2024 Olympics in celebration of their one centesimal anniversary of profitable gold in 1924. The one downside was the staff didn’t qualify.

Tonight’s equipment was the primary time Uruguay has worn a white shirt and blue shorts mixture in its 122-year historical past, based on the FA.

Melanie Anzidei

How was Bolivia’s preparation impacted?

The Bolivian staff appeared in low spirits forward of Thursday. In pregame press conferences the day earlier than, head coach Antônio Carlos Zago spoke about how his staff was able to battle in opposition to a match favourite in Uruguay. He spoke humbly about how his staff is slowly rebuilding and acknowledged that any rebuild will take time.

Hours later, although, information broke of an tried coup again dwelling in Bolivia, with photographs of armored automobiles ramming the doorways of the nation’s authorities palace making the rounds on social media and worldwide information websites. The photographs popping out of La Paz raised alarms and hours later the tried coup reportedly failed. Whereas gamers are bodily removed from Bolivia and the staff has not made any public statements on the scenario that unfolded, a political disaster again dwelling would add stress or stress on any participant. The consequence in opposition to Uruguay appeared to replicate that.

Melanie Anzidei

Darwin dominates once more

Sensible, bemusing, however at all times box-office viewing; Darwin Nunez was at it once more.

Within the first half alone, Uruguay’s unrelenting quantity 19 took seven pictures. He grazed the put up with a sensational header, smashed the crossbar with one other, and missed a obvious one-on-one, earlier than delightfully lifting a second over the goalkeeper.

Taking the second half into consideration, his complete of 24 touches within the penalty space leaves him 10 away from some other participant within the match. Twice, he took on three defenders within the field — twisting, turning, ducking left and proper — earlier than ending up on the ground.

It’s sheer chaos, nevertheless it works. Such is Uruguay’s bodily dominance in video games like these, the place their tireless closing down suffocates groups with out the technical high quality to flee, the 24-year-old is at all times near the motion. He can tear in behind in a footrace, latch onto via balls and shoot, or he can lurk between central defenders, ready for crosses into the field earlier than flinging himself on the ball.

Nunez has now scored in seven straight video games beneath Marcelo Bielsa and has 10 altogether. He might need had extra at this Copa America — he actually will earlier than the match is out.

Thom Harris

How frightened ought to the USMNT be about the specter of Uruguay?

The U.S. males’s nationwide staff is in hassle.

After a surprising loss to Panama within the second spherical, the host nation’s path out of the group stage is now murky at greatest. Although the U.S. can nonetheless advance with a loss to Uruguay, advancing then could completely depend on how the Panama and Bolivia match concludes. It’s a removed from superb scenario.

If we examine how Uruguay and america carried out in opposition to Bolivia up to now on this match, La Celeste are clearly the extra dominant staff. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez confirmed why he is without doubt one of the staff’s rising stars beneath Bielsa. The staff persistently and efficiently penetrated Bolivia’s defensive position. They out-possessed Bolivia considerably, with their opponent hardly ever touching the ball.

By the point Uruguay had their third objective within the 77th minute from a superb give-and-go within the entrance of the online, Bolivia’s destiny was already sealed.

America should do a lot better than how they performed in opposition to Panama to face an opportunity in opposition to Uruguay they usually should not make foolish errors that can put them a participant down so early within the match. A ten-man staff has even much less of an opportunity.

Melanie Anzidei

What are the coaches saying?

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa: “Immediately we performed in opposition to a staff that’s very younger, with a whole lot of gamers with out worldwide expertise. I used to be conscious that Bolivia had about seven or eight younger gamers, with a future and perspective. The truth is we performed in opposition to a younger staff with little expertise. If we need to attain the stage the place we face a few of the greatest groups within the competitors, in good or unhealthy type, that’s solely realized after we compete. For those who ask me now, I’d say sure (we are able to compete in opposition to these groups). Step-by-step, at this time was higher than earlier than.”

Bolivia head coach Antônio Carlos Zago: “Immediately, we’re the third youngest staff within the Copa America, so we have now to maintain working and we have now to comply with the method. I imagine that many groups went via this strategy of change and suffered like we’re struggling. I believe it’s essential to not put stress on the gamers. I imagine the gamers should be allowed to work in peace as a result of they’re gamers who’re buying minutes in an essential competitors such because the Copa America. We have now a recreation on Monday. We have now to combat and we have now to attempt to go away right here with a minimum of one win since Bolivia has not achieved a victory within the Copa America for 10 years.”

What’s subsequent for the groups?

U.S. vs Uruguay — Monday, July 1, 9 p.m. ET (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas Metropolis, MO)

Bolivia vs Panama — Monday, July 1, 9 p.m. ET (Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL)

