Uruguay starts Copa America campaign with 3-1 win over Panama

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Maximiliano Araújo scored when he despatched a long-range shot into the highest far nook within the sixteenth minute, Darwin Núñez and Matías Viña added late targets and Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 on Sunday night time in its Copa America opener.

Looking for a report sixteenth Copa America title, Uruguay dominated with 20 photographs, together with seven on course. Amir Murillo scored late into stoppage time for Panama.

The match drew 33,425 to Arduous Rock Stadium, house of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The stadium is the location of the July 14 remaining and 7 video games throughout the 2026 World Cup.

The US defeated Bolivia 2-0 in Sunday’s earlier Group C sport at Arlington, Texas.

Uruguay performs Bolivia at East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, when Panama faces the U.S. in Atlanta. The group ends July 1 with a U.S.-Uruguay sport at Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, and a Panama-Bolivia match in Orlando, Florida. The highest two groups transfer on to the quarterfinals.

Uruguay is tied with Argentina for a report 15 Copa America titles however hasn’t superior previous the quarterfinals since successful its final championship in 2011.

Panama did not get previous the group section in 2016, its solely earlier look as a visitor at South America’s championship.

“I believe we have been too cautious in entrance of this group,” Panama coach Thomas Christiansen mentioned by an interpreter. “At some factors we had a sure degree of concern. The second half was a bit completely different. We had alternatives. We performed a bit greater and did nicely. That’s what I instructed the gamers. Regardless that we misplaced in opposition to one of many favourite contenders, we’re a group that continues to be keen.”

Araújo scored the primary objective after he obtained a move from Viña from simply outdoors the penalty space, took a contact and turned. He tapped the ball twice and curled a left-footed shot previous goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera’s outstretched left arm for his second objective in 9 worldwide appearances.

Núñez made it 2-0 within the eighty fifth minute after Panama turned over the ball within the middle circle. Nicolás de la Cruz performed an extended cross to Araújo, whose header deflected off a shoulder of Murillo to Núñez. He volleyed from 12 yards for his twelfth objective in 24 appearances, his ninth in his final six matches.

Viña boosted the margin to 3-0 with a header from de la Cruz’s free kick within the first minute of stoppage time, outjumping defender Abdiel Ayarza for his first worldwide objective.

Murrillo in the reduction of the ball for area within the fourth minute of stoppage time, sending Araújo spinning, and beat goalkeeper Sergio Rochet from 15 yards within the fourth minute of stoppage time for his ninth objective.

Uruguay has undergone a rebuilding course of beneath Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa after the retirement of Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín, and a younger roster has proven its capacity to contend. Uruguay beat Lionel Messi and Argentina and likewise Brazil in World Cup qualifiers, then routed Mexico 4-0 in a pleasant early in June.

“It’s solely pure that they’re candidates for the title,” Bielsa mentioned by an interpreter of Argentina, a group he coached from 1999 to 2004. “As for Uruguay’s expectations, we’ll see that and construct it match by match. My expectation is that every match more and more helps us to enhance on our errors.”

Mosquera made 4 saves to maintain the sport shut till late.

Luis Suárez, the 37-year-old striker who’s Uruguay’s profession main scorer and was the participant of the match in 2011, didn’t play.

___

AP Copa America protection: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america