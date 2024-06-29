Connect with us

Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

Published

44 seconds ago

on

By

Worldwide soccer is again within the Meadowlands once more on Thursday evening.

MetLife Stadium performs host to a second Copa America 2024 sport this week as Uruguay takes on Bolivia in a Group C match.

Within the different Copa America sport at MetLife this week, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Chile, 1-0, Tuesday evening on a purpose within the 88th minute.

Jun 23, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Uruguay defender Matias Vina (17) celebrates after scoring against Panama in the second half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With Uruguay and Bolivia already taking part in one match up to now within the event, here is what you should learn about Thursday evening’s sport:

The right way to watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia in Copa America 2024

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

