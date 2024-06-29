Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

Worldwide soccer is again within the Meadowlands once more on Thursday evening.

MetLife Stadium performs host to a second Copa America 2024 sport this week as Uruguay takes on Bolivia in a Group C match.

Within the different Copa America sport at MetLife this week, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Chile, 1-0, Tuesday evening on a purpose within the 88th minute.

With Uruguay and Bolivia already taking part in one match up to now within the event, here is what you should learn about Thursday evening’s sport:

The right way to watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia in Copa America 2024

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

TV: FOX

The right way to get tickets for Uruguay vs. Bolivia

As of Thursday morning, listed here are the bottom costs for 2, last-minute tickets:

SeatGeek: Beginning at $72 in Part 317, Row 2.

StubHub: Beginning at $72 Part 309, Row 1.

When do MetLife Stadium parking heaps and gates open for Copa America?

Parking heaps open at 4 p.m. and gates will open at 7 p.m.

How a lot is parking at MetLife Stadium?

For Thursday evening’s Copa America match, parking prices $40 per standard-sized car; and $160 per bus/RV/outsized car.

How have Uruguay and Bolivia fared in Copa America 2024?

Every group has performed one sport up to now throughout group stage play:

Uruguay defeated Panama, 3-1, on Sunday.

Bolivia misplaced to the US, 2-0, on Sunday.

Copa America 2024 schedule

After Group stage play ends July 2:

Quarterfinals: July 4-6 in Houston (NRG Stadium) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), and Glendale (State Farm Stadium)

Semifinals: July 9-10 in East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium) and Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Third-place sport: July 13 in Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Last: July 14 in Miami (Laborious Rock Stadium)