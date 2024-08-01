News
USA vs. Australia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | 2024 Paris Olympics
Australia vs. USWNT – Paris 2024 Olympics – Group B
Date: July 31, 2024
Venue: Stade de Marseille; Marseille, France
Broadcast: E! Community, Universo, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. native / 1 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Australia: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 7-Crystal Dunn, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 11-Sophia Smith, 14-Emily Sonnett, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Obtainable Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 8-Lynn Williams, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 18-Casey Murphy, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams
GAME NOTES| FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (153), Dunn (152), Naeher (109), Lavelle (104), Swanson (97), Sonnett (96), Fox (54), Smith (53), Rodman (43), Girma (37), Coffey (22)
- The beginning lineup to shut out the group in opposition to Australia options one change from the lineup that began the primary two group stage matches in opposition to Zambia and Germany, with defender Emily Sonnett getting the beginning rather than Tierna Davidson.
- Davidson (leg contusion) is unavailable for the match in opposition to Australia and will likely be changed on right this moment’s 18-player roster by alternate Emily Sams. Croix Bethune stays a part of the matchday squad rather than Jaedyn Shaw (leg harm).
- Solely 4 gamers in right this moment’s beginning lineup had been part of the bronze medal match assembly with Australia to shut out the Tokyo Olympics. Dunn and Horan began that match – each taking part in the total 90 minutes and Horan tallying an help – whereas Lavelle and Sonnett got here on as second-half substitutes.
- Lindsey Horan will captain the USWNT but once more as she earns her 153rd cap and makes her 14th consecutive begin. Horan has two assists this match – each coming in opposition to Zambia – tied with Australia’s Steph Catley and Germany’s Giulia Gwinn for essentially the most by any participant this match. Her three profession assists on the Olympics are tied with Julie Foudy for sixth in program historical past.
- Alyssa Naeher will make her 109th worldwide look as she makes her eighth profession begin on the Olympics and nineteenth begin total for the USWNT at a world championship. Naeher didn’t play within the bronze medal match in Tokyo on account of harm however recorded a clear sheet – her first ever on the Olympics – within the 0-0 draw in opposition to the Matildas to shut out the group stage. Naeher recorded her first profession help in opposition to Australia in April 2019, discovering Mallory Swanson on a booming objective kick in Colorado.
- Emily Fox will make her 54th worldwide look as she makes her fifth consecutive begin for the USWNT and third of those Paris Olympics. Fox has performed in all however one match for the USWNT for the reason that begin of 2023 and had a standout displaying in the latest match-up in opposition to the Matildas, incomes Girl of the Match honors after the groups performed to a 1-1 attract Newcastle, Australia to shut out the 2021 marketing campaign.
- One in every of 4 People to play each minute to this point this match, Naomi Girma is about to earn her thirty seventh cap and her first-ever begin with Emily Sonnett as her middle again companion. Courting again to the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup, Girma has performed each minute of the final six matches for the USWNT on the World Cup and Olympics – the one area participant to take action – and has gone the space in 28 of her 36 profession matches for the USWNT.
- The opposite USWNT gamers to play each minute to this point at this Olympics are Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey.
- Trinity Rodman will earn her forty third cap as she makes her thirty third consecutive look for the USWNT, tying Christen Press for essentially the most consecutive matches performed by any U.S. participant within the final 5 years. Rodman tallied her team-leading fourth help of 2024 on Sophia Smith’s opening objective in opposition to Germany, which marked her first ever help for the U.S. in a World Cup or Olympic match.
- Crystal Dunn will make her 18th consecutive begin for the USWNT in World Cup or Olympic match, the longest streak by any USWNT area payer since Christie Pearce (27 consecutive begins from 2004-2012), as she earns her 152nd cap. Dunn, one in all two gamers in right this moment’s beginning lineup to additionally begin the bronze medal match vs. Australia final Olympics, has received a team-leading seven tackles this match with a 100% success price.
- Mallory Swanson is about to make her 97th worldwide look as she makes her seventh begin and ninth look for the USWNT this 12 months. Swanson is tied with Zambia’s Barbra Banda and France’s Marie-Antoinette for the match lead in scoring with three objectives at Paris 2024, essentially the most ever by a USWNT participant within the crew’s first two matches at an Olympics. Swanson three objectives are already tied with Abby Wambach (2012) for essentially the most ever by a USWNT participant in an Olympic group stage and are tied for the fifth-most by any USWNT participant at single Olympics.
- Together with her objective and help in opposition to Germany, Swanson has performed a hand in 4 of the USA’s seven objectives scored to this point this match and now has eight objective involvements (5 objectives, 3 assists) in eight matches for the USWNT since returning to motion from the patella harm that sidelined her from the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup.
- Coming off a brace within the group stage win over Germany, Sophia Smith will make her 53rd worldwide look as she makes her seventh consecutive begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match. Smith leads the USWNT in scoring with seven objectives this 12 months and has eight objective involvements (6 objectives, 2 assists) in her final seven video games for the USWNT.
- Smith now has seven profession multi-goal video games, two of which have come at world championship occasions having additionally scored a brace in opposition to Vietnam on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. She is the fifth USWNT participant with a multi-goal sport at each the Olympics and World Cup, becoming a member of Carli Lloyd, Tiffeny Milbrett, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.
- Emily Sonnett will make her 96th worldwide look however simply her third profession begin for the USWNT in a World Cup or Olympic match. Sonnett made one begin for the U.S. on the delayed Tokyo Olympics, that coming within the USA’s 6-1 win over New Zealand within the second group stage sport, after which began within the midfield for the USWNT within the Spherical of 16 matchup in opposition to Sweden on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup. One in every of seven gamers on this Olympic roster from the 2019 Ladies’s World Cup champions, Sonnett has appeared in 26 of the USA’s 32 matches for the reason that begin of 2023.
- Rose Lavelle is about to make her ninth profession begin on the Olympics and third of Paris 2024 as she earns her 104th cap. Lavelle is tied for third on the crew with 4 probabilities created this match and scored in opposition to the Matilda’s within the November 2021 assembly between the groups at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
- One in every of 4 gamers to look in each match for the USWNT to this point this 12 months, Sam Coffey will make her twenty second worldwide look as she makes her thirteenth begin of 2024. Coffey is taking part in her in first world championship for U.S. Soccer at any stage and is third on the crew in complete minutes performed this 12 months (993).
