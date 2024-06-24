USA vs. Bolivia, 2024 Copa América: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The USA Males’s Nationwide Group start their 2024 Copa América after they tackle Bolivia tonight of their opening match. The USMNT hope to start out the match on the appropriate foot in opposition to the 84th ranked staff on the earth.

La Verde enters the match solely having received 2 matches within the final 12 months. That doesn’t imply that they will’t be harmful. They are going to scratch and claw to try to get a consequence. For the USMNT, it signifies that they should play this match with the identical urgency that they’d play in opposition to a prime 5 staff on the earth. In a bunch that additionally incorporates Uruguay, factors are essential and objectives are the weighted foreign money. If the USA have an opportunity to attain, they should do it early and infrequently.

For USMNT followers, it’s an opportunity to lastly see the staff play in one of the vital aggressive tournaments on the earth. Because the hosts, the USMNT clearly need to do effectively and present the world that they’re able to be one of many primary groups to beat as they put together to host the World Cup in 2 years. It begins tonight with a strong efficiency to indicate the remainder of the sphere that the USA of America aren’t simply the hosts, they’re actual contenders to carry the trophy. Let’s get it began!

How one can watch

USA vs. Bolivia

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Jap, 3:00pm Pacific

Out there TV: Fox (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Out there streaming: Fox Sports activities (English), Vix (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread might be your match thread. We don’t have many guidelines right here. We simply ask that you just don’t insult one another personally and deal with one another with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s high-quality, however name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. For those who see a remark that you just really feel is out of line, please report it and will probably be handled.