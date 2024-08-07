USA vs. Germany: How to Watch and Stream, TV Channels and Start Time for the USWNT’s Olympic Semifinal | 2024 Paris Olympics

After a 1-0 win in further time in opposition to Japan, the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff takes on Germany within the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

The USA and Germany beforehand squared off within the group stage, a 4-1 win for america on July 28 in Marseille. Tuesday’s winner will advance to satisfy the winner of Brazil-Spain within the Gold Medal match on Aug. 10.

You’ll find a full schedule and tickets for upcoming U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Staff matches right here.

Right here’s methods to catch the motion reside in opposition to Germany:

Tips on how to Watch the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff vs. Germany on TV

The match will probably be broadcast in English on USA Community and in Spanish on Telemundo. Protection begins at 12 p.m. ET.

Tips on how to Stream the U.S. Olympic Girls’s Soccer Staff vs. Germany On-line

The match will probably be streamed on Peacock, with protection starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Observe USWNT on Social Media

Along with broadcast info, followers are inspired to observe the motion throughout the match and all through the Olympics on social media. You’ll be able to keep up-to-date by following @USWNT on X and Instagram and U.S. Soccer on Fb.

Observe Alongside on Internet and App

Dwell rating updates and lineup info will probably be obtainable on the official Match Hub right here. Followers may obtain the U.S. Soccer App to trace match insights, select your personal Beginning XI, see match highlights, vote for the Insiders’ Girl of the Match & extra!