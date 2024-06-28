USA vs. Panama, 2024 Copa América: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The USA Males’s Nationwide Crew proceed with the Copa America group stage once they tackle Panama tonight. It’s the second matchday for the USMNT, who received over Bolivia Sunday night and hope to safe a berth within the knockout stage of the match.

The USMNT had objectives from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun towards Bolivia in a 2-0 victory. They had been in a position to rating early and take off a number of the strain whereas taking part in pretty nicely on the night. They hope so as to add extra to their purpose differential in an effort to maintain tempo with Uruguay and have an opportunity to win the group. Nonetheless, Panama is an opponent that has overwhelmed the USMNT in match play earlier than. That features final summer season’s Gold Cup semifinals, the place Los Canaleros superior on penalties over the US.

Two Concacaf foes sq. off in Copa América. Let’s go!

Easy methods to watch

USA vs. Panama

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Jap, 3:00pm Pacific

Out there TV: Fox (English), Univision (Spanish), TUDN (Spanish)

Out there streaming: Fox Sports activities (English), Vix (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

