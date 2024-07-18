USA vs Serbia basketball score updates, TV channel, streaming

It is the US vs. Serbia within the USA Basketball Showcase exhibition forward of the 2024 Paris Olympics at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The People are coming off a closer-than-expected win Monday in opposition to former Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Australia. Group USA held on for a 98-92 win as Los Angeles Lakers ahead Anthony Davis led the People with 17 factors and 14 rebounds.

Group USA gained its showcase opener final Wednesday, 86-72 in opposition to Canada in Las Vegas.

Serbia, which is led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, is coming off an 84-73 loss to Australia on Tuesday.

Group USA is 36-3 all-time in pre-Olympic exhibition video games.

Extra:Why JJ Redick believes Bronny James will turn into Lakers’ model of Lu Dort

Remaining: United States 105, Serbia 79

Group USA outscored Serbia 77-51 over the past three-quarters of its 26-point win over Serbia on Wednesday.

Curry had 24 factors, made six three-pointers and shot 8-of-12 from the ground. Group USA held Jokic to eight factors, seven rebounds and a 3-of-10 capturing effort.

America is now 3-0 in its pre-Olympic showcase schedule.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of fourth quarter: United States 97, Serbia 66

Micic opened up the fourth quarter with a three-pointer for Serbia, however the subsequent 5 minutes can be dominated by Group USA. After getting known as for basket interference LeBron James, would spotlight the beginning of the fourth quarter an alley-oop to present the US a 31-point lead. James would shut out the primary half of the fourth quarter in the identical style, after ending by way of the foul on the rim.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Finish of third quarter: United States 83, Serbia 58

After struggling through the first 10 minutes of play, Group USA took a commanding lead after three quarters. Curry, Adebayo and Edwards mixed for 49 of the US’ 83-points. Curry and Edwards are 10 of 20 from the ground and Adebayo has six rebounds.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of third quarter: United States 73, Serbia 55

Group USA has executed in any respect ranges through the third quarter. Nevertheless, Marinkovic and Dobric made back-to-back three-pointers for Serbia to try to lower the lead.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Halftime: United States 59, Serbia 45

Curry would spark a 19-5 run after changing on a four-point play. Anthony Edwards would comply with up with one other made three-pointer to present the US a seven-point lead. Curry, who went simply 1-of-6 from the three-point line in opposition to Australia, had 18-points within the first half.

Bam Adebayo was strong coming off the bench for Group USA and Davis blocked serval pictures across the rim to present Group USA a 14-point lead.

Nikola Jokic had eight factors and 7 rebounds within the first half.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of second quarter: United States 40, Serbia 40

Serbia began the second quarter with a 6-0 run, however LeBron James executed a 3 level play after getting fouled on a made basket within the paint.

Two made free throws from Joel Embidd, a layup from Jrue Vacation and a made three-pointer by Curry would tie the sport 40-40 halfway by way of the second.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Finish of first quarter: United States 28, Serbia 28

After having to play from behind for a lot of the first quarter, Anthony Edwards gave Group USA a 26-24 lead with lower than a minute to go after making a step-back 3-pointer and going 2-of-2 on the free throw line.

He had one other pair of free throws on the finish of the primary quarter with a pair of free throws, however Serbia tied the sport with a layup on the buzzer.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Center of first quarter: United States 13, Serbia 16

Steph Curry kicked off the sport in opposition to Serbia with a 3-pointer to present Group USA an early lead.

He would rating his crew’s first 9 factors of the sport, however USA already confronted a 16-13 deficit midway by way of the primary quarter.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Group USA makes adjustments to beginning lineup

Group USA will begin Steph Curry, Jrue Vacation, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Joel Embiid on Wednesday.

Vacation returns to the lineup after Anthony Edwards began on Monday in opposition to Australia. Vacation had already began as soon as for Group USA in opposition to Canada.

Serbia will begin Aleksa Avramovic, Marko Guduric, Ognjen Dobric, Filip Petrusev and Nikola Jokic.

-Gracie Rawlings, Sports activities Intern

Report: Former Thunder ahead Aleksej Pokusevski set to hitch Serbian membership

Free agent ahead Aleksej Pokusevski is ready to return to Serbia to proceed his professional basketball profession in line with a report from Sportal.

The Thunder chosen Pokusevski seventeenth total within the 2020 NBA Draft. Pokusevski performed 150 video games with OKC earlier than being traded to the Hornets in February for Gordon Hayward.

Fellow Serbia nationwide crew member Vasilije Micic was additionally a part of that commerce.

—Jeff Patterson, Workers author

What time is Group USA vs Serbia in USA Basketball Showcase?

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Wednesday, July 17 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT The place: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Extra:The place does OKC Thunder’s Huge Three rank within the NBA for 2024-25 season?

What channel is Group USA vs Serbia on TV at this time?

Extra:Who’s Dillon Jones? Meet OKC Thunder rookie and household who led him to NBA

Group USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Extra:OKC Thunder indicators undrafted Saint Mary’s guard Alex Ducas to two-way contract

Group Serbia basketball roster

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets

Aleksej Pokusevski, Free agent

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jovic, Miami Warmth

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Vladimir Lucic, FC Bayern Munich

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Istanbul

Vanja Marinkovic, Partizan Belgrade

Ognjen Dobric, Virtus Bologna

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus

Dusan Ristic, Lenovo Tenerife

Aleksa Avramovic, Partizan Belgrade

Ognjen Jaramaz, Partizan Belgrade

Dejan Davidovac, Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Uros Plavsic, Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

Extra:10 forgotten OKC Thunder standouts through the years at NBA Summer season League

USA Basketball Showcase schedule

July 10: USA 86, Canada 72

USA 86, Canada 72 July 15: USA 98, Australia 92

USA 98, Australia 92 July 17: USA vs. Serbia, 11 a.m. CT, FS1, Abu Dhabi

USA vs. Serbia, 11 a.m. CT, FS1, Abu Dhabi July 20: USA vs. South Sudan, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London

USA vs. South Sudan, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London July 22: USA vs. Germany, 2 p.m. CT, Fox, London

Extra:Adam Flagler brings expertise, confidence to OKC Thunder’s NBA Summer season League squad

Group USA vs Serbia highlights in USA Basketball Showcase

Extra:NBA Summer season League 2024: OKC Thunder roster, schedule and all the things else to know

We sometimes suggest fascinating services and products. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.u