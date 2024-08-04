Usain Bolt on SNL: Watch His “The Californians” Sketch

Whereas we won’t at the moment verify any rumors about Saturday Night time Stay‘s historic Season 50 — and we can’t make any predictions, both — an SNL season following a Summer time Olympics traditionally consists of a minimum of one sketch associated to the video games (swimming celebrity Michael Phelps even hosted the Season 34 premiere in 2008). Among the many SNL Olympics moments: A fast-as-lighting cameo from unsurpassed Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

Bolt’s cameo got here in the course of the third installment of the recurring SNL sketch, a cleaning soap opera that follows a solid of characters who’re as airheaded as they’re traffic-obsessed. Like Justin Bieber in his February 2013 “The Californians” look, the sprinter exhibits up wanting extraordinarily blond and, as with each single one that units foot in “The Californians” mansion, immediately sparks drama.

Usain Bolt has blond hair in SNL‘s “The Californians”

In “The Californians: Marriage ceremony” sketch from Christina Applegate’s October 13, 2012 episode, essential character Stuart (Fred Armisen) is about to get married to his girlfriend Brie (Applegate). However not earlier than a string of surprising revelations threaten to derail their nuptials.

Like each “Californians” sketch, it was filled with SNL MVPs: Season 39 solid members Armisen, Invoice Hader, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Kenan Thompson, Taran Killam, and Bobby Moynihan. Stuart and Brie are speaking to their marriage ceremony planner (Killam) when Devin (Hader) walks in, inflicting confusion and inciting a litany of San Fernando Valley-accented driving instructions.

Quickly, the housekeeper (Bayer) tells them a personal detective (Sudeikis) has arrived to introduced that Brie “has bahnced a lahta chacks” at “the outlet mall in Calaaaa-basas,” and she or he’s accused of fraud. If that wasn’t sufficient, her first husband (Moynihan) has simply woken up from his coma, and he desires solutions. However Usain Bolt exhibits up after all of this intrigue, arriving within the “subsequent time” teaser.

Slicing to Bolt with bleached blond hair, the Jamaican retired Olympian delivers a really strong “Californians”-style accent as he says, “I am on the lookout for my organic father,” including that “I like, completely sprinted right here.”

“Who’re you ?” Armisen’s Stewart asks, because the potential dads stand in a cluster. That is when Bolt delivers a hilarious sideye, within the basic soapy fashion of this chaotic bunch. Killam’s marriage ceremony director character mouths “it is not me” in a really humorous apart because the gang seems shocked.

