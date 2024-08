USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in women’s long jump

(Grey Information) – Tara Davis-Woodhall of the USA received gold within the girls’s lengthy bounce occasion Thursday on the Paris Olympics.

Davis-Woodhall received her first Olympic title, and first Olympic medal of any sort, with a bounce of seven.10 meters.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the USA, celebrates after competing within the girls’s lengthy bounce ultimate on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Bernat Armangue | AP Picture/Bernat Armangue)

Her fellow teammate, Jasmine Moore, received bronze with a bounce of 6.96 meters. Malaika Mihambo of Germany got here in second with a bounce of 6.98 meters.

In response to the Related Press, Davis-Woodhall is the fourth American girl to win an Olympic gold in girls’s lengthy bounce.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the USA, celebrates after successful the ladies’s lengthy bounce ultimate on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Petr David Josek | AP Picture/Petr David Josek)

Together with her gold medal already secured, Davis-Woodhall made sand angels within the pit throughout her ultimate bounce. Afterward, she ran to hug her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, within the stands.

That is Davis-Woodhall’s second Olympics, having debuted within the Tokyo Olympics.

Thought of “America’s Cowgirl” on-line, she donned her signature cowgirl hat earlier than ringing the bell.

Copyright 2024 Grey Native Media, Inc. All rights reserved.