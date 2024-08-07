USA’s Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss shocked by Canada in beach volleyball Round of 16

U.S. podium hopefuls Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth had been upset by Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes in straight units and eradicated from the Paris Olympics girls’s seashore volleyball quarterfinals.

The primary set was one in every of massive runs, with Nuss/Kloth discovering themselves down 8-6 within the earlier than the duo unleashed a 6-0 run to go up 12-8.

However Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes responded, firing off a 6-0 run of their very own to get proper again into the set. With wind in Eiffel Tower Stadium enjoying an element, the Individuals made a number of errors and dropped the primary set, 21-19.

These struggles continued into the second set as Kloth despatched errant passes on quite a lot of service returns began to turn out to be a goal of the Canadians. Wilkerson imposed her will on the web and outplayed Kloth within the battle of the blockers.

Canada led the second set 10-5 at one level, however the USA battled. Nuss/Kloth put collectively a 4-0 run to make issues 10-9. The Individuals had been in a position to get inside one level, however could not energy previous Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes in a 21-19 Set 2 loss.

The statistics of the match had been close to similar, however Canada stepped up within the largest moments when it mattered essentially the most.

The result’s a disappointing one for an American workforce that had massive expectations heading into Paris. The US’ gold medal hopes in girls’s seashore volleyball now reside solely on the shoulders of Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, who face Switzerland tomorrow within the quarterfinals.

Kloth stated she was “heartbroken” after the gutting loss.

“Very disillusioned,” Kloth stated. “Excited that I obtained this chance and I obtained to play with Kristen and that’s what I’m specializing in.”

“We got here right here desirous to carry house gold again to the USA and that is been our objective for the previous 4 years,” Nuss stated. “It is a phenomenal Canadian workforce. We play them rather a lot and so they positively out-played us at present.”

Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes — who misplaced within the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals with completely different companions — have an opportunity at redemption in Paris.

MATCH STATS

WOMEN’S BRACKET