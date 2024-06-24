USMNT vs. Bolivia: Starting XI & Lineup Notes

LINEUP NOTES

USMNT vs. Bolivia

2024 Copa América | Group Stage Match No. 1

June 23, 2024

AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Pre-Sport Protection: 5 p.m. ET on FOX, Univision, TUDN

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET on FOX, Univision, TUDN, FDP Radio

As we speak’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Bolivia: 1-Matt Turner; 3-Chris Richards, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 13-Tim Ream, 20-Folarin Balogun,21-Tim Weah, 22-Joe Scally

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 6-Yunus Musah, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Josh Sargent

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (69), Tim Ream (59), Weston McKennie (54), Antonee Robinson (44), Matt Turner (42), Tyler Adams (40), Tim Weah (40), Gio Reyna (29), Chris Richards (19), Folarin Balogun (13), Joe Scally (12).

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers in Official Competitors (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (48), Matt Turner (32), Weston McKennie (31), Tim Ream (30), Antonee Robinson (28), Tyler Adams (22), Tim Weah (20), Gio Reyna (17), Chris Richards (10), Folarin Balogun (7), Joe Scally (6).

As we speak’s Beginning XI has a median age of 25 years, 339 days. It’s the second-oldest lineup deployed by Gregg Berhalter in a event group-stage match behind the XI that confronted Haiti within the opening match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup (25 years, 360 days).

The Beginning XI averages 37.3 caps total and 22 in official competitors.

Berhalter makes two lineup adjustments from the 1-1 draw in opposition to Brazil on June 12, inserting midfielder Tyler Adams and ahead Folarin Balogun. Adams final began for the USMNT at AT&T Stadium when he supplied the game-winning objective within the 2-0 win in opposition to Mexico within the Concacaf Nations League Remaining on March 24, whereas Balogun returns to the lineup after taking part in a substitute function in opposition to Brazil.

A veteran of the 2016 Copa América Centenario, Christian Pulisic earns his fourth total look within the competitors, whereas the opposite 10 starters all make their debut.

Pulisic captains the staff for the twenty fourth time tonight, tying Kasey Keller for seventh on the USMNT’s all-time captains record. The USA is 16W-3L-4D when Pulisic wears the armband.

Pulisic (Could 28, 2016), Josh Sargent and Tim Weah (Could 28, 2018) scored their first worldwide targets in opposition to Bolivia, whereas defender Antonee Robinson debuted and registered his first help in opposition to La Verde on Could 28, 2018 in Chester, Pa.

On the final day of his 20s, goalkeeper Matt Turner earns his thirty second cap in official competitors, tying him with Brad Friedel for fourth all-time amongst USMNT goalkeepers.Turner is the fifth completely different goalkeeper to seem for the U.S. in Copa América, following Friedel (6 caps), Brad Guzan (6), Kasey Keller (5) and Tim Howard (1).

At 36 years, 261 days, heart again Tim Ream is the oldest area participant to seem for the USA in Copa América. The earlier oldest was Fernando Clavijo who was 36 years, 150 days when he appeared within the 3-3 draw with Venezuela on June 22, 1993 in Quito, Ecuador.

Making his thirteenth look, striker Folarin Balogun will seem in his first event group-stage match for the USA.

The backline of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Joe Scally begin collectively for the third-straight match.

FC Dallas merchandise Weston McKennie and Chris Richards begin for the USA not removed from the place they performed for the membership’s academy. Substitutes Shaq Moore and Ricardo Pepi additionally got here up within the FC Dallas Academy, with Pepi rising to play for the membership’s first staff.

Substitute Josh Sargent is accessible for choice for the primary time throughout the summer time window. Ought to he come off the bench, it might mark his first USMNT look for the reason that 1-0 win in opposition to IR Iran on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT is unbeaten in its final 18 matches within the Dallas-Fort Value space, holding a 13W-1L-5D all-time document within the DFW. The USA can be an ideal 5-0-0 at AT&T Stadium.

The USMNT is 2W-2L-4D all-time in opposition to Bolivia in a sequence that dates again to Could 23, 1993.

Gregg Berhalter is 43W-15L-13D in 71 matches as USMNT head coach and 28W-7L-7D in 42 matches in official competitors.

5 substitutions are allowed in three completely different moments. Halftime doesn’t rely as a substitution second.