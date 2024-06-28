USMNT vs. Panama: Starting XI & Lineup Notes | Copa América 2024

LINEUP NOTES

USMNT vs. Panama

2024 Copa América | Group Stage Match No. 2

June 27, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

Pre-Recreation Protection: 5 p.m. ET on FOX, Univision, TUDN

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET on FOX, Univision, TUDN, FDP Radio

Social Media: @USMNT on X and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Fb, The U.S. Soccer App

Tonight’s USMNT Beginning XI vs. Panama: 1-Matt Turner; 3-Chris Richards, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Gio Reyna, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 13-Tim Ream, 20-Folarin Balogun,21-Tim Weah, 22-Joe Scally

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 6-Yunus Musah, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Josh Sargent

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT PANAMA

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (70), Tim Ream (60), Weston McKennie (55), Antonee Robinson (45), Matt Turner (43), Tyler Adams (41), Tim Weah (41), Gio Reyna (30), Chris Richards (20), Folarin Balogun (14), Joe Scally (13).

USMNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers in Official Competitors (together with this match): Christian Pulisic (49), Matt Turner (33), Weston McKennie (32), Tim Ream (31), Antonee Robinson (29), Tyler Adams (23), Tim Weah (21), Gio Reyna (18), Chris Richards (11), Folarin Balogun (8), Joe Scally (7).

Immediately’s Beginning XI has a median age of 25 years, 343 days.

The Beginning XI’s common of 23 caps in official competitors is the very best quantity below Gregg Berhalter. The lineup additionally averages 38.3 caps general.

Berhalter begins the identical XI that confronted Bolivia on Sunday evening. It’s the primary time he has began the identical lineup in back-to-back matches because the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal and Semifinal towards Jamaica and Qatar, respectively.

The backline of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Joe Scally begin collectively for the fourth-straight match, marking the primary time because the 2011 Concacaf Gold Cup the USMNT has used the identical again 4 in 4 consecutive matches.

Practically 14 years after making his worldwide debut, veteran defender Tim Ream earns his fiftieth begin in his sixtieth cap for the USMNT.

Midfielder Tyler Adams begins back-to-back matches for the primary time because the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic turns into the seventh participant to captain the USMNT 25 occasions. The USA is 17W-3L-4D when Pulisic wears the armband.

Pulisic’s 4 profession targets towards Panama are tied for essentially the most all-time amongst USMNT gamers, becoming a member of Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Eddie Johnson. The attacker tallied the opening aim in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win on Oct. 6, 2017 after which put house a hat trick within the workforce’s 5-1 qualifying win on Could 27, 2022.

Tonight’s match marks the tenth time the ahead trio of Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will begin collectively. Via their first 9 matches beginning collectively, the three gamers have mixed for 19 aim contributions (12 targets, 7 assists), and have had at the very least one participant concerned in 14 of the 23 targets scored by the USMNT in that point.

Midfielder Gio Reyna has six aim contributions (two targets, 4 assists) in his final 5 appearances towards Concacaf opposition.

Reyna additionally tallied his first worldwide aim towards Panama, scoring within the 18th minute of the USA’s 6-2 win on Nov. 16, 2020 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

Chris Richards additionally made his debut within the 2020 pleasant towards Panama.

CAUTION WATCH: Midfielder Weston McKennie carries a yellow card into this match. Ought to he obtain one other tonight, he would serve a one-game suspension in subsequent Monday’s group finale towards Uruguay.

Gregg Berhalter is 44W-15L-13D in 72 matches as USMNT head coach and 29W-7L-7D in 43 matches in official competitors.

The USMNT is 17W-2L-7D all-time towards Panama and 13W-2L-7D towards La Marea Roja in matches in official competitors. After Mexico, Panama is the USA’s second-most frequent opponent since 2010, with tonight’s match marking the nineteenth assembly within the final 14 years.

A U.S. win tonight towards Panama mixed with a Uruguay win or draw towards Bolivia would see the USMNT advance to the 2024 Copa América Quarterfinals.

5 substitutions are allowed in three totally different moments. Halftime doesn’t rely as a substitution second.