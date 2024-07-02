USMNT vs. Uruguay prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, July 1 best bets by soccer expert

Uruguay will look to finish Group C play undefeated after they meet the USMNT in a Copa America 2024 match at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis, Mo., on Monday. Uruguay are coming off a 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday, whereas the USMNT dropped a 2-1 resolution to Panama. The US should win the match if they’ve any probability to achieve the quarterfinals. Uruguay, which have a plus-7 aim differential within the event, have already got six factors and are practically a lock to advance. The U.S. will likely be with out ahead Timothy Weah, who obtained a purple card towards Panama.

Kickoff is about for 9 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. The Individuals are listed because the +155 favorites (danger $100 to win $155) within the newest USMNT vs. Uruguay odds, with Uruguay the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/underneath for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any USMNT vs. Uruguay picks, that you must see what SportsLine’s Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and way more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down USMNT vs. Uruguay from each angle. Listed below are the betting traces and developments for Uruguay vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Uruguay over/underneath: 2.5 objectives

USMNT vs. Uruguay cash line: USA +155, Draw +210, Uruguay +195

USMNT: Since January, the U.S. and their opponents have every scored 10 objectives in seven matches with the USMNT posting a 3-3-1 document

URU: Uruguay have gone 3-1-1 since March, outscoring their opponents 14-4

USMNT vs. Uruguay picks:

Why you must again the USMNT

The Individuals might be harmful as they are going to be in full-on desperation mode. Solely a victory will suffice. Serving to prepared the ground will likely be ahead Christian Pulisic, the staff captain. Within the event opener, he scored within the third minute and adopted that up with an help within the forty fourth because the U.S. cruised to a 2-0 win over Bolivia. As a member of the USMNT, he has recorded 30 objectives in 70 appearances since 2016.

Ahead Folarin Balogun has two objectives within the event, together with the one aim for the US within the loss to Panama. Since becoming a member of the nationwide staff in 2023, he already has 5 objectives in 14 appearances. He performs professionally for Monaco in Ligue 1 in France. This previous season, he had seven objectives in 29 league matches. Since turning professional in 2020, he has 38 profession objectives in 107 matches.

Why you must again Uruguay

Though they might elect to relaxation quite a few starters for this match, Uruguay nonetheless has a formidable offense. A type of gamers is midfielder Federico Valverde, who’s a vice-captain on the staff. He scored within the 81st minute within the victory over Bolivia. He had 4 photographs within the 3-1 win over Panama on June 23. The 25-year-old has scored seven objectives for the nationwide staff in 58 appearances.

Midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta can also be a succesful scorer. The 30-year-old had two photographs, together with one on the right track within the win over Panama. Since becoming a member of the nationwide staff in 2014, he has registered 10 objectives in 48 appearances. Within the 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Ghana, he scored each objectives for Uruguay. He has performed the previous six seasons for Flamengo of Serie A in Brazil, scoring 33 objectives in 121 league matches.

The way to make USMNT vs. Uruguay picks

Eimer has damaged down Uruguay vs. USMNT from each potential angle. He's leaning Over on the aim whole and has locked in two assured greatest bets whereas additionally providing a full breakdown of this match.

So who wins USMNT vs. Uruguay on Monday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie?